Most Big Banks Predict 2023 will be The Year of the Recession.

Keeping Track of the Economy Photo by Kanchanara on Unsplash

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, out of a poll of 23 major financial institutions, 16 believe the U.S. economy is headed into some level of recession for 2023.

2022 ended with a historically low unemployment rate of just 3.7%, unusually high savings for Americans upwards of $1.2 trillion due to government stimulus packages and reduced spending in 2020 and 2021. Economists fear that once these savings ‘run out’, consumer spending will decline. As excess spending declines, inflation has also been slowing, down to just 5.5% in November, according to the U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis. Real disposable personal income, an inflation-adjusted measure for the overall income Americans had to spend or save, still grew by 0.3% in November.

Financial analysts say that banks are tightening lending standards and the housing market is now in a decline due to abnormally high prices causing lower demand. These are classic warning signs of a recession and that all of this is being exacerbated by the Fed’s historically aggressive pace of interest rate hikes, designed to blunt stubbornly persistent inflation.

The same institutions that believe a recession is imminent say that If the Fed cuts interest rates in the latter half of the year, the economy will be able to rebound and 2023 will see a “shallow” or “mild” recession, according to the WSJ.

However, all future predictions need to be taken with a grain of salt as unforeseeable global or national events can have unexpected consequences. Wall Street analysts are entering 2023 with less confidence than they entered 2022.

2022 saw Russia invade Ukraine and severely impact the global wheat and oil markets, two major impacts to inflation.