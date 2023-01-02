Trump Suggests a Third-Party Run May Be in His Future for 2024.

Matthew C. Woodruff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EltFz_0k15pPhP00
Donald TrumpPhoto byLibrary of CongressonUnsplash

According to a USA Today/Suffolk University poll released in December, Republican voters prefer Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over Trump by a 56-33 margin to be their candidate for a 2024 White House bid.

In a 2015 interview with ‘The Hill’ Trump said he would absolutely launch a third-party candidacy if the Republican machine did not support him. according to ‘Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show,’ a book by ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl, Trump also floated the idea in 2021 after losing the 2020 election.

Now again, the former president posted an article on Truth Social titled, "The Coming Split.” The article argues that if the Republican establishment opts against Trump as its 2024 nominee, then he should run as a third-party candidate.

No third-party candidate has ever won a presidential election, and most usually splits his original party’s vote.

Republicans appear to have decided that the best course of action for 2024 is to try to move on from Trump. A look at the midterm disaster for Republicans will show you why. That is not to say that they don't embrace most of his policies, they want to find another candidate with similar policies, someone who isn't such a bully, with such an outsized ego. Someone who isn't a lightning rod for hate.

Such as Ron DeSantis or Greg Abbott, maybe?

If the Republicans fail to choose Donald Trump as their candidate for the 2024 Presidential election (and they are already saying they don’t want him) will he, as previously promised, run as a third-party candidate and effectively hand the White House back to the Democrats?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# 2024# Election# Republicans# The Coming Split

Comments / 196

Published by

Matthew is a free-lance journalist, and an internationally award-winning author best known for Dark Humor/Lite Horror/Supernatural short stories, as well as an ordained minister who served as a domestic missionary. He is a lover of the unusual, travel, cats and the spark that makes people tick. Matthew is based in Florida, USA.

Gainesville, FL
8552 followers

More from Matthew C. Woodruff

Florida State

To Some, DeSantis 2nd Inauguration Speech Aimed Squarely at the White House and Was Full of Half-truths.

The Democratic Leader of Florida’s House of Representatives said DeSantis' inauguration speech was aimed more at his future political ambitions more than it was at addressing the state's problems. He said DeSantis was not speaking to the people of Florida “and the challenges we all face, but directed at GOP primary voters and billionaire donors… Any time he wants to distract from his own failed record, he creates a new fake ‘woke’ boogeyman to battle.”

Read full story
9 comments

Covid Variant XBB 1.5 Cases Rising but Boosters Keeping Severe Cases Low for Now.

The strain accounts for almost 41% of confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). XBB was first identified in India in August, and quickly become dominant there. It has since evolved into a family of subvariants including XBB.1 and XBB.1.5. XBB has also been driving cases in parts of Asia, including Singapore, as public health experts continue to show concern for rising COVID-19 cases in China.

Read full story
1 comments

Organization Fights for Freedom of Religion and the Constitution, but You May Not Like it.

Temple Art GalleryPhoto byMarketing Photo Public Use. Freedom of religion is a basic tenet of the United States constitution. It is in the First Amendment, and the founders of the Satanic Temple believe very strongly that where one religious organization is allowed to exist and practice, all or none should be allowed.

Read full story

Opinion: Even As The Dems Make History in the House, We Are Shown There is Nothing Progressive About Republicans.

Wednesday ended in abject failure of the Republican leadership to install their choice of an establishment white man to the top House spot, while the newer, more conservative caucus of elected Representatives rebelled openly against the choice, and the top dogs refused to budge.

Read full story
190 comments

Opinion: 60 years ago, Martin Luther King Jr. had a Dream. Have Racist Politicians Killed it?

King’s dream was one of equality, freedom and justice, but even 60 years later America still seems far from those ideals. America needs his words and dreams more than ever before. Too many of us are divided by color and especially in the last few years have we seen some politicians exploit these shallow differences for their own power and profit.

Read full story
9 comments

Mike Pompeo’s History of Accusations Against China is a Long and Colorful One.

Mike Pompeo served as President Donald Trump’s director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) from 2017 to 2018 and as the 70th United States secretary of state from 2018 to 2021.

Read full story
2 comments

Most Big Banks Predict 2023 will be The Year of the Recession.

Keeping Track of the EconomyPhoto byKanchanaraonUnsplash. According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, out of a poll of 23 major financial institutions, 16 believe the U.S. economy is headed into some level of recession for 2023.

Read full story
2 comments

Attacks Against Christian Churches on the Rise in America, According to a Report by a Designated Hate Group.

Evangelical Activist and Lobbying Group Designated as a Hate Group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, the Family Research Council, Released the Report in December. The Family Research Council (FRC) cited at least 420 acts of hostility against U.S. churches between January 2018 and September 2022. Acts of hostility include vandalism, arson, gun-related incidents, bomb threats and more. The frequency of hostile acts against churches generally increased over the course of the last five years.

Read full story
920 comments

Opinion: Demonstrating the Year of the Rabbit Characteristics Can Help us all Make 2023 Better.

Year of the RabbitPhoto by(Stock Photo) 2023 will be the Year of the Water Rabbit in the Chinese Zodiac. Like many years that came before, 2022 had both good and bad elements, largely depending on your personal perspective.

Read full story
5 comments
Kansas State

FEC Reveals That “We Build the Wall” Donors Were Again Used in Scam.

We Build the Wall, a Steve Bannon-linked group which ran a fundraising campaign to build a private border wall has been ensnarled in allegations of fraud. The Federal Election Commission (FEC), which is made up of three Democrats and three Republicans, fined incoming Kansas Attorney General Republican Kris Kobach and the private border wall organization he was once affiliated with $30,000 due to campaign finance violations committed during his unsuccessful 2020 Senate bid.

Read full story
267 comments

Trump, Claiming to be ‘Clairvoyant’, Shares a Christmas Message.

Former President Donald Trump gave us his annual Christmas message this year via Truth Social. In his usual style he complimented himself for his brilliance, but also added that he is clairvoyant.

Read full story
1073 comments

Trump Environmental Rule Sought by Oil and Gas Developers Laid to Rest by New EPA Regulations.

Expansive WetlandsPhoto by(Tomosy Monica, USFWS -Public Use) The Trump administration had rolled back the Obama administration’s expanded federal protections as part of its unwinding of hundreds of environmental and public health regulations.

Read full story
76 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Aide Used Private Email and Weird Alias to Feed Info on Migrant Flights Contract to Friend.

The records became public only after DeSantis office was sued by the Florida Center for Government Accountability over delays in releasing public records about its migrant flight program.

Read full story
245 comments

Opinion: Elon Musk Decides Crowd-Sourcing Science on Twitter is a Good Idea.

Elon MuskPhoto by(File Photo) According to The Daily Wire and other outlets, Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced Wednesday that the social media company’s most new, newest official policy will not penalize users for ‘legitimately questioning scientific claims and narratives’ that are promoted in the media. Musk stated in a tweet, "Anyone who says that criticizing them is doubting science itself cannot be regarded as a scientist.”

Read full story
2 comments

Blind Mystic Baba Vanga Made Four Predictions for 2023 Before Her Death

Mystic Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, but not before leaving behind a series of future predictions all the way to 5079. Step aside Nostradamus, this mystical fortune teller’s followers claim she has an 85% success rate with her predictions thus far and has predicted everything from the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks to Brexit. Born in Bulgaria in 1910, Baba Vanga became well known during the second world war, and was the subject of a 2011 documentary called ‘The Visible and Invisible World’. She has left predictions until 5079.

Read full story
463 comments
Gainesville, FL

Cabaret-Style Entertainment, UpStage at the Phillips.

The Holidays are winding down and the urge to relax is setting in. While January can be a month of cold, cloudy days and the landscape is often brown and barren around Gainesville, there is still one incredibly bright spot in the otherwise hum-drum doldrums of mid-winter – UpStage at the Phillips Center.

Read full story
Florida State

Opinion: Florida and the South Lead in Restricting Education About Race and Racism.

DeSantis Promoting 'Stop Woke' ActPhoto byPublic Use. Critical Race Theory is the idea that race is not a natural, biologically grounded feature of physically distinct subgroups of human beings but a socially constructed (culturally invented) category that is used to oppress and exploit people of color.

Read full story
57 comments

Trump Listed as "Central Cause" of January 6th Insurrection in Report.

Late last week, the House select committee on the January 6th attack released its final 845-page report after an exhaustive investigation into the insurrection at the Capitol and Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election, which he erroneously claims was stolen.

Read full story
43 comments
Florida State

Judges Appointed by DeSantis Approve Request to Investigate Covid-19 Vaccines.

Though the Governor of Florida was unable to give any specifics as to what wrongdoing could be investigated, DeSantis stated to FOX News that an investigation could ‘jog loose more information’ from the pharmaceutical companies that developed the vaccines, that according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, “has saved literally millions of lives”.

Read full story
262 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy