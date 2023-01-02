Trump Suggests a Third-Party Run May Be in His Future for 2024.

Donald Trump Photo by Library of Congress on Unsplash

According to a USA Today/Suffolk University poll released in December, Republican voters prefer Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over Trump by a 56-33 margin to be their candidate for a 2024 White House bid.

In a 2015 interview with ‘The Hill’ Trump said he would absolutely launch a third-party candidacy if the Republican machine did not support him. according to ‘Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show,’ a book by ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl, Trump also floated the idea in 2021 after losing the 2020 election.

Now again, the former president posted an article on Truth Social titled, "The Coming Split.” The article argues that if the Republican establishment opts against Trump as its 2024 nominee, then he should run as a third-party candidate.

No third-party candidate has ever won a presidential election, and most usually splits his original party’s vote.

Republicans appear to have decided that the best course of action for 2024 is to try to move on from Trump. A look at the midterm disaster for Republicans will show you why. That is not to say that they don't embrace most of his policies, they want to find another candidate with similar policies, someone who isn't such a bully, with such an outsized ego. Someone who isn't a lightning rod for hate.

Such as Ron DeSantis or Greg Abbott, maybe?

If the Republicans fail to choose Donald Trump as their candidate for the 2024 Presidential election (and they are already saying they don’t want him) will he, as previously promised, run as a third-party candidate and effectively hand the White House back to the Democrats?