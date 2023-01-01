Opinion: Demonstrating the Year of the Rabbit Characteristics Can Help us all Make 2023 Better.

Year of the Rabbit Photo by (Stock Photo)

2023 will be the Year of the Water Rabbit in the Chinese Zodiac.

Like many years that came before, 2022 had both good and bad elements, largely depending on your personal perspective.

While Covid-19 hasn’t gone away, the days of widespread masking are over. People have been getting together again in groups and families and most events are back to normal. Some storms have ravaged the states, but the state and federal governments were able to work together to provide what help is in their purview.

Though inflation and gas prices started out high, the economy, while staying fairly strong throughout is now moderating prices more toward normal, jobs remain strong and housing prices are again coming down.

A harsh political climate often presents the bleakest possible view of today’s conditions, but the last year has shown the federal government is able to work in a bipartisan manner to accomplish major things to benefit everyone and the President continues to encourage and support the American people.

Culture wars roil people locally, as state and local governments attempt to divide the populous along the lines of fear and intolerance, but no one has to give in to this. Much of it has roots in the cultural upheaval of the 1960s. Today we have the added fuel of social media leading people to flock to one side or the other and tune out views that differ from theirs.

There will be plenty of challenges in the coming year. Everyone can do their part to deal with them in a constructive manner, like the Water Rabbit of the Chinese Zodiac.

According to Chinese astrology, Rabbits are predicted to be gentle, quiet, elegant, and alert as well as quick, skillful, kind, patient, and very responsible, reluctant to reveal their minds to others but always faithful to those around them.

They are characterized by always treating people politely, with a gentle smile that makes people feel that they are credible and sincere. When encountering tough difficulties, they are never discouraged but instead remain persistent in their endeavors to find solutions. This means they eventually achieve enviable success.

Like the Rabbit, if we can carry on through difficult times with grace, patience and respect, we will not only improve 2023 for ourselves but for those we come into contact with as well.