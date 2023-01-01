FEC Reveals That “We Build the Wall” Donors Were Again Used in Scam.

Bannon and Kobach Photo by Public Forum Photo

We Build the Wall, a Steve Bannon-linked group which ran a fundraising campaign to build a private border wall has been ensnarled in allegations of fraud.

The Federal Election Commission (FEC), which is made up of three Democrats and three Republicans, fined incoming Kansas Attorney General Republican Kris Kobach and the private border wall organization he was once affiliated with $30,000 due to campaign finance violations committed during his unsuccessful 2020 Senate bid.

According to the FEC, We Build the Wall made what had amounted to an illegal campaign contribution to Kobach’s 2020 Senate campaign by renting it their private donor email list of 295,000 names. Kobach’s campaign paid $5,060 to the FEC on Dec. 6th of last year.

The We Build the Wall group and Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump were indicted in New York on allegations of money laundering, conspiracy, and fraud over a campaign to raise money to build sections of the border wall.

Though Bannon had previously been indicted in federal court and was pardoned by then-President Trump at the end of his term, two men have pleaded guilty in federal court, and another was convicted of defrauding donors in connection with We Build The Wall.

The Federal Election Commission disclosed last Friday that it had approved the agreement to avoid criminal charges with Kris Kobach, his 2020 U.S. Senate campaign committee, its treasurer and We Build the Wall in lieu of the $30,000 fine.

Kobach, an immigration hard-liner, served on the We Build the Wall board of directors and as its general counsel. Kobach takes office as Kansas attorney general on Jan. 9.