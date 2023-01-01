Trump, Claiming to be ‘Clairvoyant’, Shares a Christmas Message.

Donald J. Trump Photo by Public Use

Former President Donald Trump gave us his annual Christmas message this year via Truth Social. In his usual style he complimented himself for his brilliance, but also added that he is clairvoyant.

Trump’s message reads, in part, “Merry Christmas to EVERYONE, including the Radical Left Marxists that are trying to destroy our Country, the Federal Bureau of Investigation that is illegally coercing & paying Social and LameStream Media to push for a mentally disabled Democrat over the Brilliant, Clairvoyant, and USA LOVING Donald J. Trump, and, of course, The Department of Injustice, which appointed a Special “Prosecutor” who, together with his wife and family, HATES “Trump” more than any other person on earth. LOVE TO ALL.”

Partial Trump Post Photo by Truth Social - Public Post

In contrast, President Biden’s Christmas message was one of hope and encouragement for the American people. “We see bright spots all across the country: the strength, the determination, the resilience that’s long defined America…. there is so much that unites us as Americans, so much more that unites us than divides us. We’re truly blessed to live in this nation.”

Biden urged Americans to spread "simple acts of kindness" with a "helping hand, that strong shoulder, that friendly voice.”

Former President Obama also shared a Christmas message with the American people, while donning a red Santa hat and carrying a big bag of toys for a visit to the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., on behalf of the Obama Foundation.

“There’s no better time than the holiday season to give back to your community and spread some holiday cheer,” he wrote. “As we celebrate the season and look forward to the New Year, let’s recommit to doing our part to build a world that is a little more generous, tolerant, and kind,” he said.