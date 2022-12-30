DeSantis Aide Used Private Email and Weird Alias to Feed Info on Migrant Flights Contract to Friend.

DeSantis and Keefe Photo by Public Use

The records became public only after DeSantis office was sued by the Florida Center for Government Accountability over delays in releasing public records about its migrant flight program.

This political stunt has already resulted in two separate criminal probes being launched into DeSantis for his part in a possible criminal conspiracy to both allegedly kidnap and defraud, plus a fraud investigation by the US Treasury Department for possible illegal use of Federal funds.

Now it has come to light that a DeSantis Aide, used a private email account and an alias to help a former client obtain the contract with the state to conduct the actual flights.

According to the Miami Herald, public safety czar Larry Keefe, using the alias "Clarice Starling," (a reference to the Hannibal Lecter serial killer novels’ protagonist) wrote some of the language Vertol Systems Company used in its bid proposal to fly migrants from Texas to other states.

Using a private Gmail account, Keefe emailed eight paragraphs of language to Vertol's CEO, which the company used almost verbatim in its official proposal for the migrant flight program. Vertol's proposal was approved a week after bidding, and the program's first and only flight—to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts—secretly took off from San Antonio, Texas, a little over a week later with 49 migrants aboard. The flight cost Florida taxpayers $1.5 million.

Reported by NBC6, a close relationship continued between Keefe and his former client, Vertol CEO James Montgomerie. This relationship helped Vertol land a lucrative taxpayer contract, which Keefe discussed without using his standard, state-issued email account. “This is the email channel to use,” Keefe wrote to Montgomerie on Aug. 26, as Vertol, a Destin, Florida-based aviation company, was preparing to bid for the state’s migrant flight program.

Neither DeSantis’ office nor Montgomerie would answer questions about why Keefe was using a private email address.