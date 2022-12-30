Opinion: Elon Musk Decides Crowd-Sourcing Science on Twitter is a Good Idea.

Elon Musk Photo by (File Photo)

According to The Daily Wire and other outlets, Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced Wednesday that the social media company’s most new, newest official policy will not penalize users for ‘legitimately questioning scientific claims and narratives’ that are promoted in the media. Musk stated in a tweet, "Anyone who says that criticizing them is doubting science itself cannot be regarded as a scientist.”

Musk apparently believes that Twitter users in general have a better understanding of science than scientists or the researchers who have spent years studying the issues in question. These issues often include information about Covid-19, Vaccines in general, and Transgender Issues. Many Twitter users have seen memes about these issues on other social media platforms and seen or read articles on FOX News and Breitbart, causing them to become experts as well.

Musk recently crowd-sourced the question as to whether he should resign as Twitter’s CEO after causing several unfavorable ripples and a majority of Twitter users favored the idea. To which, Musk later clarified that he would only resign after he finds someone “foolish enough to take the job”. He further added that he will only run the software and server teams.

The change in Twitter rules comes at a time when Musk has faced criticism for unfavorable policy changes on Twitter.

His company Tesla has also been plagued by a steep decline in stock prices, a drop of over 70% this year, which many say is due to his distraction caused by running Twitter.

According to Reuters, Musk claimed in an email to staff on Wednesday that Tesla will become the most valuable company on the planet. He hasn’t so far claimed any special future knowledge of how Twitter will fare under this new rule change, or how long it will last.