Blind Mystic Baba Vanga Made Four Predictions for 2023 Before Her Death

Baba Vanga Statue Photo by Used With Permission

Mystic Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, but not before leaving behind a series of future predictions all the way to 5079.

Step aside Nostradamus, this mystical fortune teller’s followers claim she has an 85% success rate with her predictions thus far and has predicted everything from the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks to Brexit. Born in Bulgaria in 1910, Baba Vanga became well known during the second world war, and was the subject of a 2011 documentary called ‘The Visible and Invisible World’. She has left predictions until 5079.

The Mystic predicted that in 2023 the world would be rocked by the mass use of bioweapons. Predicting their use in both testing and in war, this is one of Baba Vanga’s most dire predictions for 2023. However, it is not known what type of biological weapons she would have referred to, what is clear is that these weapons are any virus, bacteria or toxic substance that can be released to cause death and serious illness in humans or animals.

She has also predicted a massive solar storm will hit earth in 2023. A phenomenon in which the Sun emits a burst of energy in the form of solar flares, which would generate a disturbance on Earth. This would generate an interruption of the electrical and communication networks, as well as wreak havoc with any space-based systems in its path.

Additionally for 2023, she has predicted that the orbit of the Earth will change and though she doesn’t say how something so momentous would happen it could potentially lead to a devastating shift in the environment if it were to come to pass.

And she has predicted something called biomechanics, a system by which would-be parents would be able to choose the characteristics of their future offspring.

Whether Bulgaria’s most famous mystic’s foretellings can or will come true is a question only the future can answer.