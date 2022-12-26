Cabaret-Style Entertainment, UpStage at the Phillips.

International Guitar Night Photo by Marketing Photo

The Holidays are winding down and the urge to relax is setting in. While January can be a month of cold, cloudy days and the landscape is often brown and barren around Gainesville, there is still one incredibly bright spot in the otherwise hum-drum doldrums of mid-winter – UpStage at the Phillips Center.

You may not be the type to sit-in-a-seat for three hours and listen to a symphony kinda person though, are you? Fortunately, UpStage is a different kind of performance venue. UpStage brings performers and their audience onto the Phillips Center main stage, which has been converted into a Cabaret.

The audience is seated at tables just feet from the performers, which may be singers, instrumentalists or small groups of both, and other performances ideally suited to a smaller audience. The ticket price includes food (hors-d'oeuvres or desserts), depending on the time of show you book as well as an available cash bar.

I’m not sure how any of this could be any better. Check out the upcoming offerings that are sure to drag you out of the house and your winter doldrums:

Friday January 20th 7:00 pm and 9:00 pm - International Guitar Night XXIII.

The intercontinental super-group of four acoustic guitarists. Stephanie Jones (Australia), Olli Soikkeli (Finland), Jocelyn Gould (Canada), and Jesús Guerrero (Spain). The guitar greats take the stage displaying their individual diverse styles and then perform together, mesmerizing audiences with an evening of grandeur.

Friday January 27th 7:00 pm and 9:00 pm - Buffalo Rose.

Buffalo Rose is a wildly charismatic six-piece modern folk/Americana band that will change your entire perspective on acoustic music. Inspired by a world of idiosyncratic influences, this wildly diverse group crafts original songs that are emotive and meticulously arranged. Buffalo Rose puts on dynamic live shows that are unforgettable.

Saturday January 28th 7:00 pm and 9:00 pm - Isaiah Sharkey.

Isaiah Sharkey and his band fuse their background in rock, gospel, jazz, R&B, blues, and funk to create an original sound with an unmistakable dose of soul. Sharkey toured as lead guitarist with D’Angelo and John Mayer. He started his recording career at 14 and served as a sideman for gospel artists such as Smokie Norful, Donald Lawrence and Vanessa Bell Armstrong.

Tickets are available online or at the Phillips Center box office. Each show last approximately 60 – 70 minutes.