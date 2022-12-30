Opinion: Florida and the South Lead in Restricting Education About Race and Racism.

DeSantis Promoting 'Stop Woke' Act Photo by Public Use

Critical Race Theory is the idea that race is not a natural, biologically grounded feature of physically distinct subgroups of human beings but a socially constructed (culturally invented) category that is used to oppress and exploit people of color.

Critical Race Theory examines how the legacy of slavery and segregation in the US is embedded in modern-day legal systems and policies. And is the idea that racism is not a matter of individual bigotry but is systemic in America.

The debate triggered by this thinking has been interpreted by some in the US as an attack on white America, with some states now limiting the teaching of Black history and racism in schools. These constraints, which come under the guise of banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory, limit what some state-supported institutions can discuss about America's racial past.

Florida is leading the charge against ‘making white kids feel bad’ or as the actual Florida law puts it, an individual shouldn't be made to "feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race, color, sex, or national origin."

Florida’s law would have not only schools banned from teaching concepts related to racism in America, but also sought to ban instruction in the workplace and higher education settings such as ‘diversity training’.

A Florida judge blocked parts of this 'Stop WOKE' law pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis that would ban critical race theory being taught in Colleges, Universities and private workplaces- slamming it as 'positively dystopian'.

Some southern states, the last to give up slavery and segregation, such as Georgia, Mississippi, Kentucky and Tennessee have also passed similar laws banning teaching the idea that there is racism inherent in America’s institutions.