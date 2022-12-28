Trump Listed as "Central Cause" of January 6th Insurrection in Report.

Matthew C. Woodruff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22xQ4I_0jukTjeo00
Donald Trump on Jan 6thPhoto byPublic Use

Late last week, the House select committee on the January 6th attack released its final 845-page report after an exhaustive investigation into the insurrection at the Capitol and Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election, which he erroneously claims was stolen.

Trump claimed that somehow, Democrats finagled millions of votes for Joe Biden. Those claims have been struck down in court for lack of evidence. Republican election officials like Georgia’s Brad Raffensperger also assured voters that the election results were valid and that the claims of rampant fraud were baseless.

The House select committee’s investigation lasted a year-and-a-half and included over 1,000 interviews, some of which were televised.

According to the report, “The central cause of January 6th was one man, former President Donald Trump, whom many others followed. None of the events of January 6th would have happened without him.”

Most notably the report references Amendment 14, Section 3 of the Constitution which allows someone who participated in or supported an insurrection to be barred from holding office.

In the report, the House select committee is urging Congress to consider barring Trump and other people involved in the insurrection from holding public office, citing the 14th Amendment. The January 6th committee is also calling for reforms to the Electoral College certification process (which is currently making its way through Congress) and expanded efforts by the government to combat far right and white supremacist groups, who played a key role in the January 6th insurrection. The report documents how many of the first rioters to break into the Capitol on January 6th were members of the Proud Boys, Three Percenters, believers of the QAnon conspiracy theories, and other white nationalists.

Why are the recommendations found in the House select committee report important? Because it will be the policies that come out of these recommendations that ultimately will protect us from future incidents like January 6, 2021.

# Jan 6th# Trump# Insurrection# House select committee# Politics

