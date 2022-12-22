Putin is Incensed, What Would Happen in Even a Limited Nuclear Strike?

Putin and Zelensky Photo by Photo Compilation

Russia’s war in Ukraine began on February 24, 2022 as Russian troops invaded the territories of Ukraine. Putin justified the invasion of his neighbor by condemning the United States and the general politics of the West toward Russia since the demise of the USSR and North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) expansion towards Russia’s borders.

Thousands have been killed and millions displaced. Swaths of Ukraine have been destroyed and large sections are without power or resources as winter approaches.

Western nations led by President Biden enacted new, tough economic sanctions on Russia, seized billions in assets from Russian oligarchs known to support Putin and sped military aid to Ukraine. Neighboring countries opened their borders to provide humanitarian aid to the millions of Ukrainians who fled.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed that 'God will not forgive' and Ukraine 'will not forget' the slaughter of civilians by Russian forces, saying a 'day of judgement' is coming for them. In the interim, both Sweden and Finland have applied to join NATO.

Fears and rhetoric are growing that Russia will use nuclear weapons, rather than lose the war.

The world would change after another use of nuclear weapons. A nuclear strike on Ukraine would shake the very foundations of the global nuclear order and may very well encourage other rouge governments to use them as well. Russian national security would be damaged. So would the national security of every other state. NATO would be forced into the unfathomable position of possibly going to war against Russia.

Remember the 9/11 attacks on the Twin Towers? Remember the shock, helplessness, grief and anger you felt upon watching the planes crash into the buildings, and then the ultimate collapse of the structures?

A nuclear strike on Ukraine would be the end of the world as we know it now. NATO would go to full world-wide alert, putting all allied nuclear forces on full readiness mode. Economies would falter and troops would be called up and deployed into the surrounding countries, while the world would have to wait and pray that Putin would take a step back from the destruction he unleashed.