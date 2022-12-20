DeSantis’ "Hateful" Florida School Law Proposed in Indiana.

HRC BillBoard Photo by Human Rights Campaign - Public Use

During a recent House education committee panel discussion, Republican Indiana State lawmaker Bob Behning directly referenced Florida’s controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law when discussing a new bill saying the upcoming draft would be “similar to what Florida did in regards to sexual orientation”.

Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law, officially known as the "Parental Rights Act" gives the State the final say as to what can be taught in schools. It bans “classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity” in kindergarten through to third grade. There is no evidence that such “instruction” was happening before the law. It has been described as one of the most “hateful” in the US and as unconstitutional, discriminatory and “clearly the product of animus towards Florida’s LGBTQ+ community” by Equality Florida.

This is not the first time Indiana has been in the forefront of the discriminatory war against the LGBTQ community. While Mike Pence was governor of Indiana, he supported a controversial law that allows any individual or business to invoke its religious beliefs as a defense when sued by a private party. While the law does not specifically mention sexual orientation, prominent anti-gay advocates were present at the signing of the bill, and support for the law grew after Indiana's gay-marriage ban was overturned in federal court.

It was seen as a thinly veiled attack on the equal rights provided to LGBTQ persons and was intended to legalize discrimination against that community.

A spokesperson from the Indiana Youth Group said that this new bill in Indiana would disproportionately harm LGBTQ+ youth, who often struggle to find safe spaces in education. The damage even having the bill introduced will cause to young people is immeasurable.

“We will see youth die by suicide because of this,” he said.