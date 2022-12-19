Opinion: Some Christians Demand the Right to Refuse Service, Can’t the LGBTQ Community Do the Same?

Refusing Service Photo by Compilation

A restaurant cancelled an event booked for a Christian group’s dinner for the safety and comfort of their staff, some of whom belong to the LGBTQ community. Have the members of that Christian organization been discriminated against for their faith, as many evangelicals claim?

The group in question is a non-profit religious group that fights to limit abortion rights and opposes same-sex marriage, and describes itself as an advocate for “Biblical principles” that “enable families to flourish at the state and local level.” The same type of group that some have blamed for fomenting the hate behind the Colorado Springs Club Q shootings last month.

When Christian groups refuse service to LGBTQ couples based on their beliefs, the Evangelical communities have backed their actions by claiming free speech, free exercise of religion, and the right to choose with whom to do business – and the United States Supreme Court has supported those rights and given the Christian groups the right to discriminate.

Whether it has been a Christian baker, Christian web designer, Christian florist, Christian wedding invitation designer the Court has repeatedly ruled that Christian wedding vendors can turn away same-sex couples as clients under the guise of the exercise of free speech, if their faith guides them to believe that marriage is only between a man and a woman.

As it is obvious the Christian groups themselves have opened this ‘can of worms’ by claiming that they have the ‘right to discriminate’ with whom they can do business, why now do they balk when other groups apply the same logic to them? Is it really ok for any business to deny service or should there be limits set as to who gets discriminated against, and if so, where should the line be drawn?