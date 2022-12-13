Gainesville, FL

Artificial Intelligence to Take Over (at least part of) The UF Campus with New AI Center Designed by Students.

Matthew C. Woodruff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zJCz5_0jh0RjSU00
AI Robot Mock-upPhoto byRepublic World

This is not your grandparent’s SKYNET.

AI will soon have its very own campus focal point with the soon-to-be-built Artificial Intelligence Academic Initiative Center (AI² Center). This is its latest move to promote itself and data science to integrate AI across the curriculum at the University of Florida.

Associate Provost for Strategic Initiatives David Reed said, “As the university’s commitment to AI becomes increasingly ingrained into campus culture and our AI-across-the-curriculum effort continues to expand campus would greatly benefit from one central office that can help manage these efforts and provide resources and support. I’m excited for us to take this next step and move our AI initiative to the next level.”

The soon-to-be-built Artificial Intelligence Academic Initiative Center (AI² Center) will create a larger and much broader ecosystem of space that connects UF’s preeminence in AI-related higher education with the student body and public.

Designed by Students from the College of Design, instead of the AI stereotypes of a mind map or a chart of numbers, DCP students humanized AI by showcasing interactive and collaborative suites for the faculty and touchdown areas for interns. A concurrent theme were active learning classrooms with movable furniture and portable writing surfaces that provided the utmost flexibility.

Once AI has secured its footing on the campus of UF its goal is to move national. The center will also support UF’s efforts to develop a national workforce trained in AI and its applications as well as the university’s commitment to increase the United States’ national competitiveness in an area the federal government deems high need.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Education# Artificial Intelligence# Computing# Architecture# The Future

Comments / 2

Published by

Matthew is a free-lance journalist, and an internationally award-winning author best known for Dark Humor/Lite Horror/Supernatural short stories, as well as an ordained minister who served as a domestic missionary. He is a lover of the unusual, travel, cats and the spark that makes people tick. Matthew is based in Florida, USA.

Gainesville, FL
6616 followers

More from Matthew C. Woodruff

Opinion: ‘Sleepy’ Joe Biden Has Won the Year by the Slow and Steady Way.

Remember the tale of the Tortoise and the Hare? Number 226 of Aesop’s Tales. Tired of the Hare's arrogant behavior, the Tortoise challenges him to a race. The hare soon leaves the tortoise behind and, confident of winning, takes a nap midway through the race. When the Hare wakes up, he finds that his competitor, crawling slowly but steadily, has already won.

Read full story
11 comments

The US Legalized Gay Marriage in 2015, Whats the Big Deal Now?

The United States did not actually legalize Gay marriage in 2015 by means of codifying it into law. In 2015 the United States Supreme Court handed down a landmark decision that prohibited states from denying Gay marriages in the United States. That decision was known as the landmark civil rights case of Obergefell v. Hodges and gives the fundamental right to same-sex couples to marry on the same terms and conditions as opposite-sex couples, with all the accompanying rights and responsibilities, it is guaranteed by both the Due Process Clause and the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, according to a majority of the Supreme Court at the time.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Trump, Ignorance and Suspicion has Made Science a Battleground in the Culture War.

Trump Fauci Mar 2020 Press BriefingPhoto byPublic Use. Anthony Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). He has been an advisor to every US president since Ronald Regan. President George W. Bush awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his work on the AIDS relief program PEPFAR.

Read full story
59 comments

Evangelicals Have Been Abandoning Trump, But Will They Support DeSantis Instead?

Ronald Dion DeSantis has never been particularly strictly religious, though he did attend Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School and following in his Italian family’s footsteps, DeSantis is a practicing Catholic. But unlike his one-time mentor Trump, neither has he been married and divorced multiple times, nor is he head of a criminal enterprise. That alone could make him more palatable to America’s white Christian evangelical movement.

Read full story
8 comments
Denver, CO

Woman Who Never Had LGBTQ Clients is Suing for the Right to Turn Them Away from Her Business, You Know- Just in Case.

Lorie Smith claims Colorado’s LGBTQ-inclusive non-discrimination law violates her Christian beliefs, and the case is now before the United States Supreme Court. Lorie Smith is a 38-year-old graphic artist and website designer from the Denver metro area and is challenging Colorado’s anti-discrimination law that she says would compel her to use her artistic talents, or speech, to create messages celebrating same-sex weddings. She filed the lawsuit in Colorado in 2016 just after starting up a website design business claiming she has the right to refuse wedding commissions for same-sex couples. Smith is a conservative evangelical Christian who opposes same-sex marriage, she had never actually had an LGBTQ couple ask her to work for them, but she sued the state because she would like to accept customers planning opposite-sex weddings but reject requests made by same-sex couples wanting the same service.

Read full story

Even Gay Couples Fall in Love at Christmas – And Now Hallmark Has a Movie About It.

Brad Harder, left, and Jonathan Bennett in “The Christmas House.”Photo by(LA Times) It started way back in October – the annual Hallmark Holiday movie roll-out. 40 brand spanking new holiday films to watch 24/7 on the Hallmark Channel this Holiday Season. Including a first for Hallmark – a Gay Rom-Com.

Read full story

First Up on the Republican House’s Agenda – An Investigation into the Afghanistan Withdrawal.

President BidenPhoto by(Public Use) Axios is reported that Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, is requesting documentation and declassification of materials from several agencies involved. One of the questions the House Republicans are interested in answering is whether or not the Biden Administration illegally obstructed the official watchdog overseeing Afghanistan reconstruction.

Read full story
171 comments
Florida State

There Was Cheating in 2020 in Florida According to a Report by watchdog 'Integrity Florida.'

Known as ‘Ghost Candidates’, some Republicans have been accused of and charged with bribing unaffiliated candidates to siphon votes away from Democrats in tight races. The next time you hear someone tell you the 2020 election was stolen you can agree, at least in part. Republicans in Florida have been charged with felony campaign charges for their part in a bribery scheme meant to confuse voters into voting for the wrong person.

Read full story
174 comments

Homeland Security Issues Terror Bulletin Warning the LGBTQ+ Community of an Increased Threat.

Hate is everywhere. No where is it directed more strongly in the United States than against the Jewish, Migrant and LGBTQ+ communities. This hate is spurred on by small-minded 'christian' organizations like the one blamed for fomenting the hate that inspired the Colorado Springs Club Q shooting and White Nationalist organizations that have been given new voice by the recent MAGA movements.

Read full story
17 comments

Case Against Dominion Voting Systems Dismissed by the Supreme Court.

In yet another blow to the idea that the 2020 election was somehow stolen, and after more than 60 other court cases have been heard and decided, the Supreme Court of the United States has again weighed in by refusing to hear a case alleging that Dominion’s voting systems are “intentionally and purposefully designed with inherent errors to create systemic fraud and influence election results.”

Read full story
119 comments

No There Is Not a War on Christmas, and No, Not Everyone Celebrates.

War on XmasPhoto by(Compilation) Here is an interesting fact: from November 20th – January 24th there are 14 different religious holidays. Christmas of course, is among them. Did you know that early Christians did not celebrate Christmas? In like stead, the Protestant English Reformists felt life should be lived solely according to the Bible. In their opinion, the Bible didn’t reference celebrating Christ’s birth at all, let alone recommend drinking and merrymaking; they lobbied to ban Christmas and in 1642 King Charles I and Parliament banned celebrating Christmas entirely. That was a war on Christmas.

Read full story
1 comments

The GOP Has the Chance to Strengthen Immigration Policy in a Bi-Partisan Deal, Will They Take It?

Border SecurityPhoto by(Texas Tribune) Since taking office, President Biden has been under fire by Republicans for the large influx of immigrants at America’s southern border. Nearly 2 million people were encountered by federal law enforcement while attempting to enter the United States illegally in 2021. After taking office in 2020, the Biden administration told migrants not to go to the border, but to little effect it seems.

Read full story
Florida State

The Target of Two Criminal Investigations, DeSantis Now Being Sued by Immigration Rights Groups.

Ron DeSantisPhoto by(Public Use) At the time, immigration advocates criticized DeSantis' stunt of transporting immigrant asylum seekers from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard as ‘political and inhumane'. This political stunt has already resulted in two separate criminal probes being launched into DeSantis part in a possible criminal conspiracy to both allegedly kidnap and defraud.

Read full story
754 comments
Boston, MA

In America, for Some Basketball Fans the ‘Royal’ Family Isn’t from Great Britain, but from Heaven.

It may surprise you to learn that there are 27 separate Monarchies in the world. From the tiny countries of Andorra and Qatar to the empires of Japan and Great Britain, Kings and Queens, Princes and Princesses rule with power ranging from practically none to absolute life and death over their subjects.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Doubles Down on His Spat with Disney, How Much Will It Cost Florida Taxpayers?

It is being reported that Florida lawmakers are working on plans to reverse a move that would strip Disney of its right to operate the Reedy Creek Improvement District (a private government) around its theme parks, potentially resolving the fallout from the “Don’t Say Gay” controversy that dragged the entertainment giant into the culture wars, and ignited DeSantis' hissy fit against the entertainment giant.

Read full story
263 comments

Opinion: Dropping Prices, Rising Wages and Strong Jobs Show President Biden’s Policies are Working.

Economy SignPhoto by(EconsGrowth) The U.S. economy is a colossus and trying to get it to move is a massive undertaking. The U.S. remains by far the largest economy in the world with a GDP (in 2019) of $21.43T or 24.42% of the entire globe. The previous administration saddled the U.S. with massive deficit spending. By the end of his term, President Trump was estimated to have added $6.6 trillion in deficits, a 33% increase.

Read full story
54 comments

Opinion: After Making Billions, Jared and Ivanka May Now Be Secretly Working Against Donald Trump.

Jared and IvankaPhoto by(Public Use) Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former attorney, suggested on Saturday that the ex-US president’s daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law and Jared Kushner were FBI informants working against the former President.

Read full story
9 comments

New Poll Shows American Adults Are Ready to Eat Healthier and Lose Weight.

FriendsPhoto by(via StatePoint Media) With the New Year right around the corner, new survey results suggest that 2023 will finally be the year that Americans bring their health back into focus.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Cambridge Dean Claims Jesus Could Have Been Transgender, but Isn’t the Question Irrelevant?

JesusPhoto by(Public use) During a recent sermon, junior research fellow Joshua Heath shocked his audience at the Trinity College chapel at Cambridge by making the case for a transgender Jesus. Congregants left the Sunday service in tears crying “heresy,” but religious leaders at Cambridge University are defending the message, arguing that the speculation is “legitimate” and “thought-provoking.”

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy