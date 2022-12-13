Artificial Intelligence to Take Over (at least part of) The UF Campus with New AI Center Designed by Students.

AI Robot Mock-up Photo by Republic World

This is not your grandparent’s SKYNET.

AI will soon have its very own campus focal point with the soon-to-be-built Artificial Intelligence Academic Initiative Center (AI² Center). This is its latest move to promote itself and data science to integrate AI across the curriculum at the University of Florida.

Associate Provost for Strategic Initiatives David Reed said, “As the university’s commitment to AI becomes increasingly ingrained into campus culture and our AI-across-the-curriculum effort continues to expand campus would greatly benefit from one central office that can help manage these efforts and provide resources and support. I’m excited for us to take this next step and move our AI initiative to the next level.”

The soon-to-be-built Artificial Intelligence Academic Initiative Center (AI² Center) will create a larger and much broader ecosystem of space that connects UF’s preeminence in AI-related higher education with the student body and public.

Designed by Students from the College of Design, instead of the AI stereotypes of a mind map or a chart of numbers, DCP students humanized AI by showcasing interactive and collaborative suites for the faculty and touchdown areas for interns. A concurrent theme were active learning classrooms with movable furniture and portable writing surfaces that provided the utmost flexibility.

Once AI has secured its footing on the campus of UF its goal is to move national. The center will also support UF’s efforts to develop a national workforce trained in AI and its applications as well as the university’s commitment to increase the United States’ national competitiveness in an area the federal government deems high need.