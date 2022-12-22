Opinion: Donald Trump and Elon Musk are Two Damaged Peas in a Rotted Pod, but That is Not America’s Fault.

Matthew C. Woodruff

Photo byCNBC

I take exception to something The Guardian’s Robert Reich wrote last month about Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Not that he called them “dangerous narcissists” or “bullies” or “megalomaniacs”, certainly they are all these things and more, but that he insists it is somehow an American trait.

Does he not remember Boris Johnson’s scandal filled administration? There was another Conservative who flaunted his disregard for rules with revelations of illegal lockdown-breaking parties held in Downing Street, to allegations of impropriety and abuse by Conservative lawmakers.

How about Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu’s fight against corruption-related charges? Netanyahu is going on trial accused of conducting illegal business with companies and accepting luxury gifts from business friends in exchange for political favors. He is also accused of having promoted media companies in return for positive reporting.

And Putin's egomaniacal ego is so big it demands the murderous take over of other countries, then there is Venezuela's Maduro... the list is pretty long actually of these types of men.

In his article, Reich says Elon Musk Taunts opponents. Treats employees like dung. Bullies adversaries. Demeans critics. Craves attention. Refuses to be held accountable. Spreads misleading information. And that he is impetuous, unpredictable, ruthless, autocratic and vindictive.

Then he compares him to Donald Trump.

Reich says both wield sledgehammers to protect their fragile egos. Both are utterly lacking in empathy. Both push baseless conspiracy theories. Their singular goal is to imprint their giant egos on everyone else – to exercise raw power over people. To make others grovel.

Again, my issue is that he goes on to say this: that their ‘wildly disruptive narcissist personalities’ are ‘particularly American,’ and that the ‘American public crave strongmen who shake up the system.’

Elon Musk and Donald Trump are very alike in many ways. But their narcissistic, ego driven, hateful tendencies aren’t exclusively American. Men like them can be found all over the world, in charge of big and small companies, big and small countries, or nothing at all. In his article and in my opinion, Robert Reich was wrong about just that one thing.

# Elon Musk# Donald Trump# Robert Reich# Politics# Mental Illness

Published by

Matthew is a free-lance journalist, and an internationally award-winning author best known for Dark Humor/Lite Horror/Supernatural short stories, as well as an ordained minister who served as a domestic missionary. He is a lover of the unusual, travel, cats and the spark that makes people tick. Matthew is based in Florida, USA.

Gainesville, FL
