Even Gay Couples Fall in Love at Christmas – And Now Hallmark Has a Movie About It.

Brad Harder, left, and Jonathan Bennett in “The Christmas House.” Photo by (LA Times)

It started way back in October – the annual Hallmark Holiday movie roll-out. 40 brand spanking new holiday films to watch 24/7 on the Hallmark Channel this Holiday Season. Including a first for Hallmark – a Gay Rom-Com.

According to Variety, this Hallmark holiday movie features an LGBTQ couple as the focus in “The Holiday Sitter,” featuring Jonathan Bennett and George Krissa.

According to Michelle Vicary, executive vice president of programming and network publicity, the movie was written “to reflect the reality of countless families all over the world” and “signals our commitment to expanding our programming through modern storytelling in a way that allows everyone to share in the Hallmark experience. We aim to produce programming that resonates in a powerful, emotional way and reflects the experiences of viewers from all cultural backgrounds, ethnicities, belief systems, and lifestyles.”

Variety seems to suggest that the timing now is directly related to Hallmark losing two long-time mainstays, former CEO Bill Abbott and Candace Cameron Bure, both of whom have gone over to the more conservative Great American Family network. He and Bure plan to air more “traditional” Christmas films on Great American Family while the Hallmark Channel is clearly embracing that everyone celebrates the upcoming season differently.

While many advocates for diversity see this as a positive step for Hallmark, note this one movie that features an LGBTQ main character couple is but 2.5% of their new holiday releases for this year. But every journey starts with the first step.

Hallmark is also debuting a Hanukkah movie for the first time this year.