Homeland Security Issues Terror Bulletin Warning the LGBTQ+ Community of an Increased Threat.

Hate is everywhere. No where is it directed more strongly in the United States than against the Jewish, Migrant and LGBTQ+ communities. This hate is spurred on by small-minded 'christian' organizations like the one blamed for fomenting the hate that inspired the Colorado Springs Club Q shooting and White Nationalist organizations that have been given new voice by the recent MAGA movements.

In the latest Department of Homeland Security terrorism advisory bulletin the LGBTQ community has been added to groups under threat of potential attacks. It warned of lone bad actors and small groups motivated by violent ideological beliefs or grievances that could target gatherings and specific groups at mass gatherings and religious services increase when the holiday season ramps up.

According to the bulletin, officials have “observed actors on forums known to post racially or ethnically motivated violent extremist content praising the alleged attacker" of the Club Q shooting.

The bulletin continues, “in the coming months, threat actors could exploit several upcoming events to justify or commit acts of violence, including certifications related to the midterm elections, the holiday season and associated large gatherings, the marking of two years since the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and potential sociopolitical developments connected to ideological beliefs or personal hostility."

“Targets of potential violence include public gatherings, faith-based institutions, the LGBTQI+ community, schools, racial and religious minorities, government facilities and personnel, U.S. critical infrastructure, the media, and perceived ideological opponents.”

While we can't let terrorists dictate our lives to us, we must remain vigilant to remain safe. Be aware of your surroundings and the people near you. Do not be afraid to report suspicious activity or objects to law enforcement. Be mindful of others and be helpful as needed.