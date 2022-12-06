Case Against Dominion Voting Systems Dismissed by the Supreme Court.

Dominion Voting Photo by Public Use

In yet another blow to the idea that the 2020 election was somehow stolen, and after more than 60 other court cases have been heard and decided, the Supreme Court of the United States has again weighed in by refusing to hear a case alleging that Dominion’s voting systems are “intentionally and purposefully designed with inherent errors to create systemic fraud and influence election results.”

In this particular case, a group of voters made the claim based on a conspiracy theory that “hundreds of thousands of votes” were switched in the 2020 presidential election “as a result of the systemic and widespread exploitable vulnerabilities” in software used by Dominion’s voting systems. Each successive level of the US court system has dismissed the case for lack of standing.

According to LawandCrime.com, there has been no evidence that Dominion Voting Machines, Smartmatic, or any other voting machine company switched any votes favoring former President Donald Trump to then-candidate Joe Biden. Several media entities including FOX News and pro-Trump figures like MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and others who falsely alleged otherwise are being sued for defamation, with Dominion and Smartmatic seeking billions of dollars in damages. Unlike the claims of the conspiracy theorists, Dominion and Smartmatic’s lawsuits have survived dismissal on every level and their lawsuits are proceeding.

The 2022 midterm elections showed voters are tired of the 2020 stolen election conspiracy and showed as much in the voting booths. According to a new report by non-partisan political reporting website FiveThrityEight, voters overwhelmingly rejected election-denying GOP newcomers during the midterms.

In 94 statewide races, just five non-incumbent election deniers won their elections according to States United Action, a group that has been tracking election deniers running.

Maybe it is time to put to bed the false flag that the 2020 election was stolen and move on to the real issues?