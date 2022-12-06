The GOP Has the Chance to Strengthen Immigration Policy in a Bi-Partisan Deal, Will They Take It?

Matthew C. Woodruff

Border Security

Since taking office, President Biden has been under fire by Republicans for the large influx of immigrants at America’s southern border. Nearly 2 million people were encountered by federal law enforcement while attempting to enter the United States illegally in 2021. After taking office in 2020, the Biden administration told migrants not to go to the border, but to little effect it seems.

Under Title 8 immigration law, many immigrants are drawn by the belief that they can show up, be caught at the border, file asylum claims, and be released into communities on the hope that they’ll show up for their hearings and eventual deportation if their claims of persecution or threat of death are unfounded. Immigration cases can take five years or longer, giving migrants plenty of incentive to make the attempt. Though those rights have been paused for many migrants for more than two years under Title 42, which allows immediate expulsion under a looming health threat like Covid-19.

The proposed immigration changes were negotiated by Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and Republican Sen. Thom Tillis as a way to promote a citizenship path for the 2 million ‘dreamers’ who were born in this country but are not citizens and will make changes to the Title 8 law and expand Title 42.

The proposal states that the Department of Homeland Security would receive a big boost in resources to help its asylum officers and immigration judges start and finish claims of asylum faster, as well as court proceedings for the 2 million people who illegally crossed the southern border over the past year.

DHS would also receive more resources to speed up the removal of noncitizens who do not meet the guidelines for asylum.

Republicans would also score a huge win with the continuation of Title 42, a public health emergency protocol that allows U.S. border officials to turn away illegal immigrants immediately rather than take people into custody. Title 42 would finally end sometime in 2023, once DHS processing centers open.

The Bill if brought to the floor of the US Senate would need the support of at least ten Republican Senators. After complaining for two years that the Administration has not been doing enough about the immigration problem, will the Republicans support this bi-partisan deal to strengthen America’s immigration laws and provide new funding to the Southern border?

# Immigration# Title 42# Title 8# Politics# Migrants

Published by

Matthew is a free-lance journalist, and an internationally award-winning author best known for Dark Humor/Lite Horror/Supernatural short stories, as well as an ordained minister who served as a domestic missionary.

Gainesville, FL
6451 followers

