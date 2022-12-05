DeSantis Doubles Down on His Spat with Disney, How Much Will It Cost Florida Taxpayers?

DeSantis vs. Mickey Photo by Andrew Learned

It is being reported that Florida lawmakers are working on plans to reverse a move that would strip Disney of its right to operate the Reedy Creek Improvement District (a private government) around its theme parks, potentially resolving the fallout from the “Don’t Say Gay” controversy that dragged the entertainment giant into the culture wars, and ignited DeSantis' hissy fit against the entertainment giant.

This past April, the Florida legislature voted to dissolve Disney’s 55-year-old special tax district following a public feud between DeSantis, and then-chief executive Bob Chapek over a new state law restricting discussion of LGBTQ issues in classrooms.

DeSantis himself however is saying, ‘No Way’. His office insists Disney will pay and pay big for their getting involved in Florida’s culture wars.

According to the statement released by DeSantis office, "We will have an even playing field for businesses in Florida, and the state certainly owes no special favors to one company. Disney’s debts will not fall on the taxpayers of Florida. A plan is in the works and will be released soon."

However, experts have agreed that Florida taxpayers will bear the brunt of the cost, if the improvement district is dissolved.

According to Orange County Tax Collector Scott Randolph, Orange and Osceola taxpayers will become responsible for the additional $163 million annually Disney pays to fund its own fire and sewer departments and loan debts. In addition to that $163 million Disney pays because of the Reedy Creek District, Disney still pays the same property taxes levied by the government and the school district that every other landowner pays. Orange County, for example, collected $40 million from Disney last year.

Despite zero debate or public comment, and the near-total opposition of Central Florida’s delegation to DeSantis insistence to end the Reedy Creek District, Orange and Osceola County taxpayers will shoulder the hit alone, leaving both counties staring at financial ruin.