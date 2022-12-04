Opinion: After Making Billions, Jared and Ivanka May Now Be Secretly Working Against Donald Trump.

Jared and Ivanka Photo by (Public Use)

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former attorney, suggested on Saturday that the ex-US president’s daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law and Jared Kushner were FBI informants working against the former President.

“I believe Jared and Ivanka are potentially the moles, you know, in terms of the Mar-a-Lago documents and so on,” Cohen told MSNBC, referencing the FBI’s raid on Donald Trump’s Florida estate in August, and suggesting that it was one of the reasons they were absent from Trump’s announcement last week that he would run for president in 2024.

Both Cohen and the former US president’s niece Mary Trump floated the idea that Kushner or one of Trump’s children were moles in August, following the raid.

Kushner denied being an informant shortly after the FBI search.

As Trump was announcing his presidential bid in November, Ivanka and Jared were notably absent, having decided to stay out of the campaign. The two were active in Trump’s 2016 election run and played senior roles in his administration.

“I love my father very much,” Ivanka said in a statement. “This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics.”

Ivanka Trump’s absence on the campaign trail is a tough one for Donald Trump, who reportedly has been trying to get his favorite daughter to change her mind. However, there is one former Trump administration adviser who thinks the reasons for her, and husband Jared Kushner’s political exit go much deeper than wanting to focus on their young family. Cohen added that the couple would not be involved in the campaign because they “got everything” they wanted during Trump’s last term.

“They made $640 million while they were in the administration. Jared’s father got the pardon that he wanted,” Cohen said, referencing Charles Kushner, who pleaded guilty to charges including tax evasion and witness tampering in 2004. “On top of that, Jared pulled down two, two and a half billion from the Saudis,” he added, noting Kushner’s business ties with the kingdom.

Cohen, a former Trump insider-turned-critic, was sentenced to prison in December 2018 after pleading guilty to campaign finance charges and lying to Congress, among other crimes. In all, he spent about 13 and a half months behind prison walls and a year and a half in home confinement. His time was reduced through good behavior.

The campaign finance charges came after he helped arrange payouts during the 2016 presidential race to keep the porn actress Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal from making public claims of extramarital affairs with Trump. Trump has denied the affairs.