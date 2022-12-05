Opinion: Cambridge Dean Claims Jesus Could Have Been Transgender, but Isn’t the Question Irrelevant?

Jesus Photo by (Public use)

During a recent sermon, junior research fellow Joshua Heath shocked his audience at the Trinity College chapel at Cambridge by making the case for a transgender Jesus. Congregants left the Sunday service in tears crying “heresy,” but religious leaders at Cambridge University are defending the message, arguing that the speculation is “legitimate” and “thought-provoking.”

Heath used a number of feminine artistic depictions of Jesus throughout the medieval era to make the claim that Jesus had a “trans body.” Pointing to Jean Malouel’s 1400 painting Pietà, he asked the audience to consider why the blood in the painting flows from Jesus’ chest into his groin. Could this be symbolic of the menstrual cycle?

Jean Malouel’s 1400 painting Pietà, Photo by (Public Use)

Heath also argued that the depiction of Jesus’ spear wound in the 14th-century Prayer Book of Bonne of Luxembourg “takes on a decidedly vaginal appearance. In Christ's simultaneously masculine and feminine body in these works, if the body of Christ as these works suggest the body of all bodies, then his body is also the trans body," Heath suggested.

This isn’t the first time the idea of a transgender Jesus has been postulated. It has been asked in the past if God only works in binaries of zeros and ones or blacks and whites. It is suggested that creation is so full of color and variation that it's incomprehensible how we Christians struggle to pare him down to the limited palette of our individual expectations.

Phyllis Zagano–a well-known feminist theologian and proponent of women’s ordination suggests that Jesus’ masculinity doesn’t matter. In her book advocating for female deacons, Zagano proposes that Jesus’ humanity was beyond masculine and feminine distinctions and calls for the church to embrace what she calls “a single nature anthropology” – that in the essence of our humanity we are not only equal, but the same.

Jesus incarnated a “single nature anthropology” which presupposes that Jesus’ masculinity was irrelevant. If Jesus’ masculinity was irrelevant, then it follows that Mary’s femininity was irrelevant and indeed all our gender identities are irrelevant, and is this not the ultimate position of trans gender individuals?