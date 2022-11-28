Anti-LGBTQ ‘Hate’ Church Vandalized After Club Q Shooting.

Photo by (Twitter)

A sign on the property of the Colorado Springs based far-right ‘Christian’ organization ‘Focus on the Family’ was defaced with graffiti reading “blood is on your hands” and “five lives taken”.

A statement from the group claiming responsibility for the vandalism, the Front Range Queer Community, appears on the Colorado Peoples Press Twitter feed and states the graffiti was in protest against the “incredible violence that Focus on the Family continues to perpetuate” against the queer community. It references the devastating Club Q shooting and says it’s “no accident” it happened in the “city steeped in homophobia, transphobia, and white supremacy”.

The statement goes on to say the organization “must be held accountable for the ramifications of their hateful ideology”, and it claims Focus on the Family works closely with “powerful entities” to “promote and fund anti-trans legislation”. “Focus on the Family’s goal is to eradicate queerness,” the letter adds.

According to the organization’s website, Focus on the Family, founded in 1977, exists to share the gospel “with as many people as possible by nurturing and affirming the God-ordained institution of the family and proclaiming biblical truths worldwide,” but is a fundamentalist far-right Christian group which has relentlessly lobbied against LGBT+ rights.

The anti-LGBTQ+ organization is listed by the Southern Poverty Law Centre among other Christian ministries and lobbying groups that “compromise the hard core of the anti-gay movement”. It was previously accused of offering conversion therapy to minors in the US, in areas where the barbaric practice has been made illegal.

The organization, which insists being gay causes “death and disease”, was also declared a COVID-19 outbreak site in 2020.