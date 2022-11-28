Take a Break from the Holiday Rush with These Seasonal Favorites.

Holiday Stress Photo by (via wellness magazine)

The rush of the holidays can hit us hard and fast. There are cookies to bake, decorations to hang, trees to trim and shopping to be done. Not to mention the pressure of relatives and friends arriving on your doorstep for the holiday festivities at any moment. There’s no way to avoid the inherent stress that the holidays can bring.

When you have a busy season ahead of you, the most important thing you can do is take a break in advance of the chaos. Taking the time to slow down before the in-laws arrive at your home for a few days gives you the space you need to approach the holiday season with joy. A break is the perfect opportunity to reconnect with yourself, with your spouse or just with the joys of the season.

With that in mind, I compiled a quick list of a few quick and easy seasonal favorite activities, to go along with my previous article on holiday shows to catch this season.

Thursday Dec. 1st The Lighting of the Holiday Gator 5:00 pm. Outside The University Auditorium. Come celebrate the end of the semester with the lighting of the Holiday Gator on the lawn of the University Auditorium. Enjoy seasonal treats, music, and more with your Florida friends and family.

Thursday Dec. 1st Sierra Club Holiday Party 6:30 pm. Depot Park. Enjoy this Holiday Fundraiser Party to benefit the Sierra Club Suwannee-St Johns Group Donation: $5 - $20, sliding scale donation (all are welcome) Please bring: Gently used household items (Wacky Auction), food to share (Potluck) and your own plate & utensils (Zero Waste).

Sunday Dec. 4th December Farmers Moo-ket 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm. Critter Creek Farm Sanctuary. 100% plant-based market that hosts over 30 vendors and has opportunities to interact with rescued cows and pigs.

Friday Dec. 9th Queer Flea 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm. Civic Media Center. Holiday gifts from local queer and trans artists & makers. There will be music, a photo booth, and some more fun surprises.

Saturday Dec. 17th 36th Annual Winter Solstice Celebration 7:00 pm. Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Veterans for Peace welcomes all to attend their 36th annual Winter Solstice Concert, a community celebration of peace and light, singing and dancing and fellowship.

Use this time to slow down, recharge and remember why we celebrate.