Washington, DC

Why Activists Are Taking Action for Climate Change.

Matthew C. Woodruff

Jane FondaPhoto by(via Statepoint/Greenpeace)

On the heels of a pivotal midterm election, people from around the country are coming together to sound the alarm on climate change.

Next Friday, on December 2nd, actor and activist Jane Fonda will lead her first in-person Fire Drill Fridays rally in almost three years in Washington, D.C.

Fire Drill Fridays, Fonda’s collaboration with Greenpeace USA, began in the fall of 2019 when she moved to the Capitol to raise awareness about climate change. Since going virtual in 2020 due to the pandemic, the show has reached more than 11 million viewers.

Organizers say that activists, community advocates, environmentalists and celebrities will once again come together in the heart of the Capitol to call attention to the growing climate crisis and to demand President Joe Biden to declare a climate emergency.

“We’re in a climate emergency and it’s time for politicians to start acting like it. The clock is running out, but if we act now, we can still prevent the most catastrophic impacts of climate change,” says Fonda.

Washington, D.C. is just the first stop for Fire Drill Fridays. In 2023, Greenpeace USA will be heading to the Gulf Coast and California, areas of the United States that climate scientists say are some of the most vulnerable to the effects of climate change, having already experienced drought, wildfires, land loss, flooding and hurricanes.

For more information about the event and to register to attend in-person in Washington, D.C. or via livestream, visit gpus.link/Dec2Rally.

“This is not hyperbole. This is a call to action. It’s time for us to get back in the streets and make our voices heard,” says Fonda.

Matthew is a free-lance journalist, and an internationally award-winning author best known for Dark Humor/Lite Horror/Supernatural short stories, as well as an ordained minister who served as a domestic missionary. He is a lover of the unusual, travel, cats and the spark that makes people tick. Matthew is based in Florida, USA.

