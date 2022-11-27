Opinion: Pence Enabled Trump for Years, Will He Finally Speak Truth?

Trump Pence Photo by (via usatoday)

Pre-Trump, Mike Pence was known in Washington as a man of integrity who was admired for his seemingly unwavering moral compass and faith, an evangelical Christian. But it was even as Mike Evans, a Texas author, Christian Zionist activist and adviser to Trump told the Washington Post, Trump “used [the Evangelists] to win the White House. We had to close our mouths and eyes when he said things that horrified us.”

There can be no way a man who lived a life of faith as Pence had, did not see the moral bankruptcy of Donald Trump and his family of grifters. Mike Pence had, according to journalist Sophia Nelson, sold himself to a man beholden to money, power, dishonesty, callousness, sexual peccadilloes with porn stars, adultery, racial animus, and wholesale disrespect of women.

Through-out the time of the January 6th House Select Committee investigation, Mike Pence has flip-flopped on whether or not he would be willing to appear to answer questions. As recently as this past August, Pence released a statement saying he would consider appearing, and yet just last week, Pence said he would not testify because Congress “has no right to my testimony.”

Now however, he may not have a choice.

The US justice department has asked Mike Pence to testify in the criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. This testimony would take place in front of a federal grand jury.

The Special Counsel can compel Mike Pence to testify to the grand jury with a subpoena. The former vice-president could shed light on Trump’s intent and participation in the effort to overturn the 2020 election results, as well as whether Trump was warned those efforts were illegal, which would be critical for prosecutors as they weigh whether to issue charges against the former president.

Mike Pence stood by mutely for years as Trump did and said things no president before him ever has, will he finally find his faith and patriotism and stand up and speak the truth?