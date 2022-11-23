Elon Said He Would Help Solve World Hunger. Cost? $6B. We Know He Bought Twitter for $46B.

World Food Program Photo by (marketing photo)

In 2021, after Elon’s company Tesla’s value exceeded 1 trillion dollars, World Food Program director David Beasley called on Musk to “step up now, on a one-time basis” by spending “$6 billion to help 42 million people that are literally going to die if we don’t reach them.”

After accusing the World Food Program and other organizations like it of wasting most of its contributions on administrative fees, Elon tweeted back, “If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now.”

Musk has often been criticized for not giving away more of his massive fortune, though he has also said he prefers to remain anonymous when giving away money. Perhaps he wasn’t expecting to be taken up on his challenge but that is exactly what the World Food Program director did in a series of tweets.

First, he explained his organization fed 115 million people in 2020, showing they already had the infrastructure in place to handle the job in 80+ countries. He continued by providing the links to all of their financial statements and accounting books for the last ten years. He showed a simple computation on how much it would cost to feed 42,000,000 people for one year and offered to come in person to spell it all out for Elon while also providing a detailed plan with tables on allocations and delivery costs.

Did Elon Musk feed 42,000,000 people and buy Twitter?

At the end of 2021, Elon Musk donated $5.71 billion worth of Tesla stock to charit(ies) that remain unnamed.