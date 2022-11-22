Yes, You Can Call the Meat and Poultry Hotline with Questions About Preparing Your Thanksgiving Turkey.

Thanksgiving Prep Photo by (shutterstock)

Okay, so this is going to sound like satire, but it is completely serious. You can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854), or chat live with a food safety specialist at AskKaren.gov to get advice about cooking your turkey. I kid you not.

The thing about governments is they spend a lot of money. It is in their nature. It really shouldn’t be surprising then that the USDA would sponsor a 1-800 number (and a website) to provide consumers with vital information about how to safely prepare your Thanksgiving turkey. They even have advice from how to do it the easy way to how to do it in more advanced ways.

Have you ever heard of preparing your turkey by spatchcocking? The USDA site lists it as an advanced process of preparing a turkey for roasting and kindly provides step-by-step directions. Yummy.

Maybe you are a turkey roasting novice, and you want to go a more traditional route? Never fear there are two ways listed on the USDA ‘How to Cook a Thanksgiving Turkey’ blog, stuffed and not stuffed. There is also the ‘in the bag’ option. I’m usually ‘in the bag’ by the time Thanksgiving is done with, so that may be the option for me.

The moderate method looks interesting for those of us who don’t have to deal with frigid November temperatures and can cook our turkey outside. Grilling. The benefits? Cooking the turkey outside leaves more room for other dishes in the oven. More food is always the better option in my opinion.

How ever you choose to prepare that turkey, remember to do so safely. Check out the USDA blog for more tips and hints.

Thank You big brother, or should I say, big mother?