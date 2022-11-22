Opinion: Is Ron DeSantis Really the Champion of the Freedom?

Freedom Flag Photo by Marketing Photo

Freedom is the ideal America was founded on, and no one carries the flag of freedom prouder than Florida’s governor Ron DeSantis (Ron DeSanctimonious, as Trump calls him), at least according to his own campaign ads and speeches. “While so many around the country have consigned the people’s rights to the graveyard, Florida has stood as freedom’s vanguard,” he has said.

How has Governor DeSantis promoted Freedom in Florida?

At a press conference, the governor bullied a group of children who were wearing protective face masks. “We’ve gotta stop with this COVID theater,” DeSantis barked at the students. No freedom there for their choices.

The American Library Association reports that Florida ranks second in the nation for most books banned. Banning books doesn’t really scream of freedom, either.

He signed a law “prohibiting classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity” in the lower grades, otherwise known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. No freedom there for educational decisions to be made at the county board or teacher-parent level where it belongs, and so much for freedom of speech. In fact, his interference in school systems has led to record teacher shortages in the state.

And DeSantis’ ‘Stop Woke Act’ was most recently struck down by a federal judge for being a “positively dystopian” encroachment on academic freedom by limiting teachings to state-approved viewpoints. In fact, the judge wrote that if college professors are not allowed to shed light on challenging ideas, “then democracy will die in darkness.” Killing democracy is not a hallmark of promoting freedom.

And when Disney exercised their freedom of speech and spoke out against some of what DeSantis was doing, they were punitively punished by the Governor for doing so. That also does not seem to be promoting freedom.

Freedom is a two-way street. It gives everyone the same rights and same responsibilities. Legislating against something in favor of one group is not promoting freedom for everyone, it is taking freedom away from the majority. Ron DeSantis is acting more like an Authoritarian than a freedom loving American.