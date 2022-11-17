The Stories of Those in Need this Thanksgiving and the ElderCare Holiday Drive.

ElderCare Holiday Drive (via ElderCare)

More than 1400 seniors in Alachua County are currently on the wait list for services from ElderCare, even though in the past year, the organization delivered more than 97,000 meals more is needed for people like these:

One is William* -age 72, is a Vietnam veteran. He was a proud Marine who earned many commendations including the National Defense Service Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, and the Vietnamese Gallantry Cross. But the war took a mental toll on William and he found life hard after his discharge. He lost his peace of mind, his hope, and eventually his family. Finally, William obtained housing and the mental health services he badly needed. Since then, William has worked hard to rebuild his life and is looking forward to having his first dog and a faithful friend.

Another is Jane*—a woman with a heart of gold. She is 46 and living with an intellectual disability. Jane’s life has had more than its share of turmoil, loss, and unimaginable abuse. But she doesn’t let her past experiences dictate her desire to succeed. Jane was able to reconnect with her daughters, restore her right to vote, and secure a music therapy scholarship to help her heal from her past trauma. Jane is passionate about music and has even written a few songs to her daughters in music therapy.

Donations of personal care items, non-perishable foods, paper goods, household goods and other necessities are requested to assist homebound seniors on a fixed income who may otherwise do without.

Wish List (via ElderCare)

ElderCare of Alachua County is a grant- and donation-funded agency that provides home and community-based services for the elderly in our area. For more information about the ElderCare Holiday Drive, please call 352-265-0680, ext. 44832. Donations can be dropped off at ElderCare's Gainesville office located at 5701 NW 34th Blvd.

* Personal stories are compilations.