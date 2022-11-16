Opinion: Trump Announces the Dems will Win 2024.

Trump Campaign (public use photo)

Does anyone remember in 2015 when Donald Trump told The Hill he could run for president as a third-party candidate if he's not treated better by the Republican National Committee during the primary season?

In that interview, Trump said he would "absolutely" launch a third-party candidacy if the Republicans continue to be "not fair."

According to Fox News, Trump, a Republican and the leader of the "Make America Great Again" movement, announced his third presidential bid on Tuesday during a speech at his Mar-a-Lago, Florida home after having teased a bid since leaving office in 2021.

"In order to make America great and glorious again. I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," Trump said Tuesday evening to a crowd of supporters. He went on to say that he would not let the Washington establishment silence him.

But Republicans appear to have decided that the best course of action for 2024 is to move on from Trump. A look at the midterm disaster for Republicans will show you why. That is not to say that they don't embrace most of his policies, they want to find another candidate with similar policies, someone who isn't such a bully, with such an outsized ego. Someone who isn't a lightning rod for hate.

Such as Ron DeSantis or Greg Abbott, maybe?

Make no mistake, if the Republicans fail to choose Donald Trump as their candidate for the 2024 Presidential election (and they are already saying they don’t want him) he will, as previously promised, run as a third-party candidate. His ego is too big to allow anything else. If that happens the Republican vote will be split, and the Democrats will without a doubt win.