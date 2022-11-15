More Saudi Money Headed to the Trumps.

Trump Making a Deal (via filepic)

The Trump family has signed a licensing deal with the Saudi developer behind a massive $1.6 billion hotel and golf project in Oman. Trump’s name will be put on the resort and adjoining residences. The project's website describes a 'charming mixed-use development project' on hilltops 300 feet above the shores of Muscat. 'A place where the earthy atmosphere envelops 3,500 residential units consisting of medium-sized villas, townhouses, and low-rise apartments,' it says.

This isn’t the first time the Saudis have invested in the Trump family. Speculation by veteran journalist Abdul Bari Atwan at Al-Ray al-Yawm suggests Mohammad Bin Salman is making a bet that Trump will return to the White House in 2024, or that Bin Salman is paying Kushner back for all the favors the Trump in-law did for Riyadh while in office. Kushner ran interference for Bin Salman on the Khashoggi murder and brokered a $110 billion arms deal for the Saudis.

The Saudi’s also ‘invested’ $2 billion with Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of then President Trump. the Saudis put $2 billion into Kushner’s company, Affinity Fund Management even though he has no track record as a fund manager. In fact, to date they seem to be the main investors in Affinity, which only has $2.5 billion, most of it from Riyadh.

This new deal comes as Trump is poised to announce another bid for the White House and t a time when the Trump Organization is inundated with legal problems. It is on trial in state Supreme Court in Manhattan for criminal tax fraud charges, and it is fighting a lawsuit from New York Attorney General Letitia James, who accused Trump, his company and three of children of fraud.