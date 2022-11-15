A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.

Arts Fest (via Downtown Arts Fest)

Join thousands of people in downtown Gainesville on Saturday, November 19th and 20th for the 41st annual Downtown Festival and Art Show. Since 1996, the Downtown Festival & Art Show has ranked among the top festivals in the nation. The festival has consistently been ranked among the 200 Best shows by Sunshine Artist! With a diverse array of unique art displayed for sale and competitive judging, it is a great way to purchase one-of-a-kind art. Meet the exhibiting artists, enjoy live music, and sample international cuisine.

Enjoy concerts and dance performances at the Bo Diddley Plaza throughout the festival weekend, as well as kid-focused performances at the Imagination Station, aerial arts and local songwriters at The Bull's beer garden stage, and street performances by local musicians scattered throughout the festival footprint. The Downtown Festival features a blend of genres and traditions that highlight the diverse tastes and talents of Gainesville's renowned music scene.

Festival Music Schedule (via Downtown Arts Fest)

Get a taste of Gainesville at one of the popular downtown restaurants or visit a festival food booth to sample something new. Taste authentic Pad-Thai cuisine, sweet and smoky BBQ, hearty Mediterranean pitas, locally roasted coffee, homemade guacamole, empanadas and more. This year includes a beer garden for the first time in Downtown Festival history!

The 41st Downtown Festival and Arts Show starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20 and closes at 5 p.m. each day. Dogs on leashes or in contained pet strollers are permitted, but bicycles, roller skates, rollerblades and skateboards are prohibited from the festival. The festival is rain or shine. If there is light rain or periods of rain, the festival will remain open. However, if there is lightning, heavy winds or other severe weather the festival will close.