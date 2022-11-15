Opinion: Is Russia Finished?

Russian Withdrawal (via The Moscow Times)

Thousands dead and millions displaced. Russia’s war in Ukraine began on February 24th as Russian troops invaded the territories of Ukraine. Putin justified the invasion of his neighbor by condemning the United States and the general politics of the West toward Russia since the demise of the USSR and North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) expansion towards Russia’s borders.

Western nations led by President Biden, enacted new, tough economic sanctions on Russia, seized billions in assets from Russian oligarchs known to support Putin and sped military aid to Ukraine. Neighboring countries opened their borders to provide humanitarian aid to the millions of Ukrainians who fled. Some feared Russia would use nuclear weapons, rather than lose the war.

That is how the war in Ukraine began.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed that 'God will not forgive' and Ukraine 'will not forget' the slaughter of civilians by Russian forces, saying a 'day of judgement' is coming for them. In the interim, both Sweden and Finland have applied to join NATO.

Now, nine months later, Russia is in retreat, seemingly having accomplished little, if anything other than destruction. The Ukrainian people have defended themselves admirably and will long resist being forcibly incorporated into a Russian sphere of influence. Putin’s quest for imperialism has turbocharged the formation of Ukrainian nationalism. Russia has paid a high price for its misadventure.

Analysts had predicted that, in their “rosiest” possible scenario for how the Ukraine conflict could end, Ukraine could see its own defensive capabilities bolstered by NATO, allowing its military and civilian resistance to “overcome the odds and grind Moscow’s advance to a halt.”

The analysts said that Putin will finally realize that Russia “will pay an exorbitant price” for its invasion of Ukraine and, facing the prospect of a long and costly slog in Ukraine, coupled with economic collapse and diplomatic isolation, he would order a withdrawal of his troops.

If a full retreat is ordered, Russia and Putin’s influence both within his own government and in the world will be at an end with the Russian political landscape at a tipping point.

Is this how Russia’s war in Ukraine and Russian Imperialism ends?