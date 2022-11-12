Opinion: Mark Levin was Right, the Midterms Were About Choice and Freedom.

Matthew C. Woodruff

Fox News host Mark Levin predicted the midterm elections were going to be about choosing freedom over tyranny, and he was absolutely correct. Levin went on to highlight the example of past Presidents who always spoke to the American people in an uplifting way, “they spoke to the American people, praised the American people, thanked the American people,” Levin said. One thing he got wrong though was that past President Donald Trump was always insulting, accusatory and demeaning when speaking to and about other people, especially women and those who served in the military.

No one has enough energy left for more years of that, and voters roundly rejected Trump’s hand-picked candidates this midterm cycle, which some Republicans were quick to point out.

Women across the board came out in strong support, not for abortion, but for the right to choose. This was a question of freedom. Democrats were able to seize on the political opening that appeared when the high court ended the federal right to choose.

In the five states where the issue was directly on the ballot, every contest leaned in favor of protecting the right of a woman to choose — even in heavily Republican states like Kentucky and Montana. And a slew of notable anti-abortion candidates were defeated, including Trump picked Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania.

This midterm cycle people came out to vote for choice and freedom, the defeat of past President Trump’s favored candidates and the approval of five separate initiatives to increase the access to, or the absolute right to choice is proof that the Republicans badly misread the voters will this year.

# Politics# Choice# MIdterms# Mark Levin# Trump

Comments / 89

Published by

Matthew is a free-lance journalist, and an internationally award-winning author best known for Dark Humor/Lite Horror/Supernatural short stories, as well as an ordained minister who served as a domestic missionary. He is a lover of the unusual, travel, cats and the spark that makes people tick. Matthew is based in Florida, USA.

Gainesville, FL
5247 followers

