Opinion: The Red Wave Smashed Against the Rocks of Reality.

Red Wave (via American Media Group)

Midterms elections have always been difficult for the party currently in control of the White House. Historically, the Republicans this time around had every expectation of wins in both the House and Senate. Just look at the history:

In 1994 Democrats lost 60 seats—52 in the House and eight in the Senate—while Democrat Bill Clinton was in office.

In 2006, Republicans lost 36 seats—30 in the House and six in the Senate—while Republican President George W. Bush was in office.

In 2010, Democrats lost 69 seats—63 in the House and six in the Senate—while Democratic President Barack Obama was in the White House.

In 2018, Republicans lost 39 seats—41 in the House while gaining two in the Senate— while Republican President Donald Trump was in the White House.

Enter 2022. Republicans were predicting big wins in the midterms, their ‘Red Wave’ as they called it. They thought since President Biden’s ratings are low, and inflation and the economy is in some sort of upheaval, voters would, as normally happens, express dissatisfaction with the president's party and remove some of his senators and members of the House of Representatives. And while the complete picture is not yet in, the gains Republicans make in the House will be moderate at best.

Two possible reasons for this is Trump backed candidates had a poor showing verses their Democratic counterparts, as some of the comments suggest, people are getting tired of his drama and are afraid he is damaging democracy. Some Republicans are already pointing the finger at former President Donald Trump for the party’s worse-than-expected showing in Tuesday’s midterm elections. Out of 39 competitive races in which Trump has endorsed candidates, his preferred politicians have so far won 12 races and lost 11, with 16 still undecided.

Secondly, women in particular are mad at the Republicans for advocating and succeeding in getting Roe vs. Wade overturned. Some Republican candidates toned down their anti-abortion rhetoric because of this. In fact, in five separate state ballot questions concerning abortion, those advocating for a woman’s choice were victorious in every one. Republicans are realizing they underestimated how long and how much the over-turning of Roe motivated voters, according to Republican strategist Erin Perrine on “Morning in America.”

The reality appears to have been that voters top concerns were Democracy and the Right to Choose, and that seems to be why Democrats made a historically strong showing in the midterms, this time around. The ‘Red Wave’ crashed against this reality.