Finally the Dems and Repubs Agree on Something – Legalizing Marijuana.

Marijuana Flag (via dopedive.com)

Weed was on the ballot this week in five US states, Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, and N. and S. Dakota, but only Maryland and Missouri voters approved the plan to make recreational use of Marijuana legal. What does that mean for the eventual legalization of MaryJane on the Federal level?

According to a Gallup poll, more than two in three Americans (68%) support legalizing marijuana nationally. Most Democrats (83%) and political independents (71%) support legalization, and even 50% of Republicans are in in favor.

Regardless of how long it takes voters to approve of recreational weed Federally, nearly half of all the states have legalized its use in some form. And going even further, Floridians will soon be able to purchase marijuana in gas stations around the state.

Beginning in 2023, some Circle K locations will start selling medical marijuana. As part of a “test and learn” phase, Green Thumb will set up ten of its RISE Express dispensaries next to select Circle K locations. Medical marijuana patients will be able to purchase smokable cannabis flower, pre-rolled joints, edibles, and vapes on-site, making it more convenient than ever for patients to access their medicine.

Think of Redbox, but for Marijuana.

Circle K is partnering with the company, Green Thumb, whose founder said in a news release, “the new RISE Express model is a huge step forward in making it easier and more efficient for patients to purchase high-quality cannabis as part of their everyday routine when stopping by their local convenience store.”

Florida has 700,000 medical marijuana patients, and that number is likely to continue trending upward. If the testing phase is successful, the number of RISE dispensaries at Circle K locations will increase, paving the way toward even more convenient access for the growing number of medical marijuana patients across the state.