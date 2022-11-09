How the Devil Enters Your Soul – According to Pope Francis.

Man Watching (Getty Images)

The movies are full of stories of demons entering people’s souls and taking over their lives, much to the detriment of the possessed, and to the entertainment of the horror movie goers. Whether or not demonic possession is real is a debate for another article. Many people do believe it is real including the Pope, and he has an interesting theory as to how it can happen.

Pornography.

Aware of the pervasiveness of pornography (courtesy of smart phones and the internet) even within the Catholic priesthood, Pope Francis warned a group of aspiring priests he was speaking with that they are not immune to pornography’s seductive spell. "Priests and nuns also have the vice of porn on the web,” he cautioned. "If you have [pornographic images] on your mobile phone, delete them."

Even “normal” porn can lead one down a dark path. “Beware,” Pope Francis cautioned. “The devil enters from there and weakens the soul”.

The Pope isn’t alone in his fear of what pornography can do to a soul, for-profit evangelist Franklin Graham wrote that consuming pornography is a sin, and that widespread pornography is the internet’s “greatest evil.”

And according to author and religious activist Jareb Nott, the “gates of pornography” can lead to something akin to demonic possession, he says. “We dip our toes in” to pornography, and next thing you know we’ve left an open door for a “demon to infiltrate our lives.”

Is pornography bad for the user?

Watching porn has been linked to a multitude of problems for individuals and wider society, violence, divorce, addiction. relationships – but for every study maligning it, another clears its name. Often, evidence is mixed, and the research methods and sample sizes of studies have their limitations.

All I know is, I’m not possessed.