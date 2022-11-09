Have Out of State Donors Bought the Florida Elections?

DeSantis Fundraiser (public use)

The results for Florida are official – DeSantis and Rubio win the 2022 elections by big margins. It has never been a secret in American Politics that money wins elections. But hey, TV ads are expensive, and so are all those mailed flyers…

DeSantis raised more money than any governor in history for his re-election. You may imagine little old grandmothers lining up to give DeSantis $25 out of their SSI checks, and as of July, 4700 Floridians did donate to his re-election campaign to the tune of almost $20 million – but these weren’t little old ladies. DeSantis raised over $100 million in total, and nearly half the money raised this year to support Gov. Ron DeSantis' reelection campaign has come from outside the Sunshine State, Florida Politics reported.

Florida campaign finance laws do not limit contributions to political committees. Wealthy Republican donors from across the country and prominent Florida corporations have cut five- and six-figure checks to directly support DeSantis’ reelection effort. Hedge fund manager Ken Griffin contributed $5 million in a single donation and the Republican Governors Association has put in more than $10 million. Hardly any Floridians can match these kinds of donations.

When People hear that most donations come out of state, they worry that their votes are less important than that money. They hear, for instance, about Insurance lobbies donating to campaigns, and then they see nothing getting done on skyrocketing insurance costs. They observe other powerful interests, like the NRA bankrolling candidates, and then see America make insufficient progress on issues of concern to the majority.

According to the Brennan Center for Justice, more than overt corruption, the current (campaign finance) system breeds cynicism and apathy—two enemies of participatory democracy. If Americans feel like they don’t have a voice, then all sorts of people—potential voters and potential candidates alike—don’t get involved because they don’t think they can matter.

The 2022 Florida elections are over, now we will see which master DeSantis will serve, the people of Florida, or the wealthy special interests who apparently bought his election.