Self-Driving Vehicles can be Easily Blinded by Lasers.

Self-Driving Car Sim (via valientemott.com)

It has always been dangerous to be a pedestrian or a bike rider. Cars driving at high speeds or drivers not always paying attention can be a disaster. Well over 100,000 pedestrians end up in incidents annually resulting in about 7000 deaths. Now with the advent of autonomous vehicles (vehicles that drive themselves), many wonder if the roads would be safer or more dangerous to pedestrians.

Self-driving vehicles can use a type of radar called ‘lidar’ which is a spinning radar-type device, usually mounted on the roof that acts as the eyes of the car. Lidar works by emitting laser light and capturing the reflections to calculate distances, much like how a bat’s echolocation uses sound echoes. Lidar provides constant information about the distance to objects so the car can decide to continue, slow down or stop completely.

Scientists from several universities here and in Japan have demonstrated how shining a laser light directly onto the lidar device can ‘blind’ the vehicle from anything in front of it. By doing this, the scientists were able to delete data for static obstacles and moving pedestrians from the vehicle. This caused a car to continue accelerating toward a pedestrian it could no longer see instead of stopping as it should.

As more and more autonomous vehicles are put to use on the roadways, manufacturers will have to address this vulnerability. They could teach the software to look for the telltale signatures of the spoofed reflections added by the laser attack, or even program it to stop completely if its sensor returns only blank data. “Revealing this liability allows us to build a more reliable system,” said Yulong Cao, a Michigan doctoral student and primary author of the study.