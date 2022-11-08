There is Good News too on Climate Change.

Handing Down the Earth (shutterstock)

The annual UN climate summit is underway in Egypt. UN Secretary General Antonio Gutteres opened the summit by calling for a new climate pact between developed countries and emerging economies. "Humanity has a choice: cooperate or perish," he said.

That doesn’t sound like good news. Either does this, scientists have been warning that we must prevent temperatures from rising 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels (we're currently at around 1.3 degrees). Whatever the causes, that temperature represents a tipping point, after which the Earth will experience irreversible destruction.

No one argues that, no matter whatever causes there are to climate change, humans contribute to it and are the only ones who can fight the global temperature rise. Human activities have increased the abundance of heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere. This increase is mostly due to burning fossil fuels, such as coal, oil, and natural gas. Carbon dioxide has increased from a pre-industrial level of 280 parts per million to more than 410 parts per million today, according to The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.

Fortunately, thanks to meetings like the current UN summit, world leaders and scientists know what needs to be done to slow down or even reverse this deadly temperature increase. And thanks to declines in the price of renewables (solar, hydro, nuclear), a global political mobilization, a clearer picture of the energy future and serious policy focus from world leaders, we have cut expected warming almost in half in just five years.

That is good news. Terrifying predictions of passing on nothing but an ecological disaster to our children have been made improbable by the work of the world’s leaders and scientists. Earth and humanity’s new future is close though, barring some unforeseen disaster, there is only about 30 years left to make all the adjustments we need to stabilize the global temperature and hand down a safe world to the next generation. The window of possible climate futures is narrowing from either extreme, and for now it doesn’t look like it’ll be a ‘Mad Max’ type future for our children.