With Holiday Travel Costs Up, Ease Stress and Save Money with Alternatives.

Matthew C. Woodruff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U9mUE_0izsgSsw00
Airport(Shutterstock)

The holidays are a time for family travel and experts are warning it will be a busy and expensive season. Airline ticket prices for the winter holidays have increased over 40% since last year. While travel experts recommend you start organizing trips at least three months in advance, do not fret if you’re a last-minute planner. There are still a few ways to maximize your travel plans and save a few dollars while you’re at it.

If you are looking to avoid the possibility of airport and airline fiascos, try hitting the highway. And if you are planning on taking a road trip this season, make sure your vehicle is up to it so you don’t experience any road bumps. Check out the savings and benefits your cell phone carrier and credit card companies may offer, from full insurance and discounts for rental cars to free AAA memberships, and hotel and gas discounts. Most car rental companies offer good discounts if you pay in full when you book, but beware that there may be a steep penalty for cancellations.

If flying is still your best option air travel experts recommend avoiding Thursdays-Sundays. Instead, book airline travel for Tuesdays or Wednesdays if possible, as those are the slowest travel days of the week. Traveling on actual holidays like Thanksgiving or Christmas Day can also save bucks on flight ticket prices. Be sure you know which city you will be connecting through and choose wisely, winter storms can be hell on travel plans.

Before you hit that agree button, make sure you can cancel your hotel, airline, or car rental reservations if you need to, and understand what additional fees you may be subject to if you do need to adjust your trip. Plans can change at the drop of a hat, especially in the post-COVID world. Stay in the loop on notifications from airlines, hotel and rental car companies by downloading and using their apps as you travel.

Make sure all your tech items are within arm’s reach during your trip. If flying, be prepared to quickly remove any from carry-on luggage for the scanner. Pack charging cables, headphones and tablets so you can keep children entertained on trips. Packing a portable charger in your carry-on is a game-changer when all the outlets at the airport are in use.

Holiday travel can be stressful and unforeseen problems can ruin your trip, but if you do your research and take advantage of deals you’ll cut out the hassle of planning your upcoming travels. Find and use the free travel perks from credit card companies, cell phone carriers and some large employers. They can offer benefits like a travel office, points and frequent flier miles, and hotel and car rental discounts.

Published by

Matthew is a free-lance journalist, and an internationally award-winning author best known for Dark Humor/Lite Horror/Supernatural short stories, as well as an ordained minister who served as a domestic missionary. He is a lover of the unusual, travel, cats and the spark that makes people tick. Matthew is based in Florida, USA.

Gainesville, FL
