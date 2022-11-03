Life is Celebrated During Day of the Dead.

Day of the Dead (public use photo)

Day of the Dead (Día de los Muertos) is a time of remembrance. With Halloween, we associate cemeteries or skulls with horror, The Day of the Dead takes many of the same images, making it a celebration of life, which is a more positive way of remembering fallen friends and family. Day of the Dead ushers in the return of the deceased to the world of the living and the dead are warmly welcomed back.

The celebration remains most closely associated with the Pre-Columbian Aztec Empire, which flourished between the 13th and 16th centuries near present-day Mexico City. Today in Mexico and several Central and South America countries, Day of the Dead honors the memories of friends and families who have passed away with creation of altars (ofrendas). When celebrating Día de los Muertos, la ofrenda refers to an altar built specifically to hold offerings of food and drink for returning relatives. This shrine of offerings is not used for worship, but rather to hold photographs, memories of and items needed by the dead.

La Ofrenda via (kuvo.org)

There are many traditional ways to celebrate Day of the Dead – from visiting a loved one’s grave to attending mass, feasting with family and friends to creating la ofrenda in your home.

Both Halloween and Day of the Dead happen around the same time of the year and are both related to death, rebirth and spirits. They also both have their origins in celebrations predating Christianity: Halloween has evolved from the Celtic festival Samhain, while Day of the Dead has its roots in multiple traditions and beliefs around death from different Mesoamerican cultures. But while Halloween has now lost most of its religious and spiritual elements, Day of the Dead is still about communing with our ancestors through traditional rituals, food and drink.