The First Amendment’s ‘Right to Discriminate’.

Matthew C. Woodruff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LWTiM_0ivmM0Hz00
LGBT Wedding Cake(shutterstock)

The First Amendment of the United States Constitution protects the right to freedom of religion and freedom of expression from government interference. It prohibits any laws that establish a national religion, impede the free exercise of religion, abridge the freedom of speech, infringe upon the freedom of the press, interfere with the right to peaceably assemble, or prohibit citizens from petitioning for a governmental redress of grievances.

That is a lot of big and at times, conflicting issues.

In 2012 the Supreme Court ruled in favor of a baker who refused to bake a cake for a same-sex couple’s wedding. The Court made sure to acknowledge the rights of LGBT customers. "Our society has come to the recognition that gay persons and gay couples cannot be treated as social outcasts or as inferior in dignity and worth," wrote Justice Anthony Kennedy. However, Kennedy also gave a nod to the other side, writing: "At the same time, the religious and philosophical objections to gay marriage are protected views and, in some instances, protected forms of expression."

In effect, the Court said it was okay to discriminate against the LGBT community by refusing them service, if the person doing the refusing did so on sincerely held religious beliefs, however, this ruling was intentionally narrow in a way that could not be used as precedent in any other case.

Fast forward to 2017 when a California bakery owner refused to bake a cake for a pair of lesbians about to get married. The couple filed a lawsuit, arguing that the baker was discriminating against them by refusing them service because they were gay.

Last month, the judge ruling in the case ruled in favor of the baker, saying that the baker “acted consistent with her sincere Christian beliefs about what the Bible teaches regarding marriage. That motivation was not unreasonable, or arbitrary, nor did it emphasize irrelevant differences or perpetuate stereotypes."

Because the baker doesn’t follow all of the Old Testament commands, like not eating shellfish, the defendants believed the baker was only selectively choosing to acknowledge the anti-gay parts of the Bible, and doesn’t follow the less convenient parts, that perhaps she’s not religious – she’s just a bigot.

The bad news for gay couples is that, in the battle of liberty vs. equality, the courts (so far) have tended to favor the Christian vendors’ right to refuse services on faith grounds over LGBTQ couples’ right to equal treatment.

What do you think? The First Amendment grants us all the right to freedom of religion and the right to free speech, what should happen when one’s sincerely held religious beliefs include discrimination?

Published by

Matthew is a free-lance journalist, and an internationally award-winning author best known for Dark Humor/Lite Horror/Supernatural short stories, as well as an ordained minister who served as a domestic missionary. He is a lover of the unusual, travel, cats and the spark that makes people tick. Matthew is based in Florida, USA.

Gainesville, FL
