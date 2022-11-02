Are Dems Poised to Sweep the Midterms as Biden Approval Grows?

Voter (via USAToday)

The economy, abortion rights, climate action, gun control, immigration, and Democracy itself top the list of voters’ concerns this midterm cycle. Analysts predict a record-breaking turn-out, and so far in early voting Democrats have led the voting. Now, with just a week to go, it appears that President Biden’s approval numbers are ticking up. President Biden has vowed to enshrine the right to a woman’s choice for abortion into federal law, if given even two more seats in the Senate.

Inflation continues to take a bite out of people’s budgets, and corporations are poised to make record profits this year because of it. And while major economic indicators remain strong in the areas of employment, wage hikes, and GDP growth, these may mean little to the average consumer.

When the Supreme court over-turned Roe vs. Wade they did so against the wishes of the majority of Americans. 57% of people said Roe should stand, and 64% believed abortion should be unreservedly legal or legal with some limitations, a Monmouth University poll found. The majority of American women see abortion both as a health issue and an issue of equality and freedom. Will this issue be enough to motivate suburban women to turn out to vote for Democrats?

Democrats have been sounding the alarm that Trump’s Republican base is growing increasingly authoritarian as the former president is still contesting the 2020 presidential elections based on false allegations of voter fraud. Democratic candidates are arguing that a Republican return to power could fundamentally harm the governing system in the country, especially with the GOP having nominated election deniers to offices up and down the ballot across the country.

A FOX News poll taken early in October showed that registered voters trust the Democrats more on the issues of climate change, health care and abortion.

FOX News Poll (via Fox News)

When you pit those issues against the issues most important to Republicans such as immigration, border security, gun control and public safety, the question remains which groups will be most motivated to go out and vote this cycle and will Biden’s minor increase in approval ratings help at all?