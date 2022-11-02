Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UF

UF Students Protest (via the Chronicle)

I love Ben Sasse, he is just so neat

the way he came to UF and took the presidential seat.

DeSantis and the Board paved the way

for Dr. Sasse to get the pay!

The students aren’t happy but,

the Board thinks their opinions are crappy.

Some think college should be a place of diversity

except DeSantis and Sasse, who only see controversy.

Gays, Liberals and Blacks have no place

says the look on Sasse’s scrunched up face.

UF used to be a place of integrity

now they’ll cause it to be a place of disunity.

We were once in the Top 5

but won’t be again, thanks to DeSantis’ and the Board's connive.

UF announced earlier this month that Dr. Ben Sasse, a sitting US Republican Senator from Nebraska was selected as the sole finalist for the job of university president to replace Dr. Fuchs, following a national search of more than 700 candidates. On Tuesday, the University of Florida Board of Trustees unanimously voted today to select Dr. Ben Sasse as the University of Florida’s next president.

DeSantis signed a law in March, SB 520, that allowed UF to conduct much of the presidential search outside of the requirements of Florida’s open meetings and public records laws. Under the measure, the university was allowed to keep the names of candidates secret and only publicly announce the names of any finalists.

Professors and Students at the Top 5 University of Florida expressed disappointment in the apparent secret choosing of Ben Sasse, a known homophobe, and Conservative Republican. Students are now barred from protesting inside any campus buildings, because of a previous protest against the choice of Sasse causing him to leave the forum about 15 minutes early at which point the 300 protesters entered the ballroom where the event was taking place.

Protesters called Sasse homophobic and racist, The Independent Florida Alligator reported.