It Might be Time to See the Dermatologist.

Skin Care (via 24x7review)

I’m Irish. I have the reddish-blonde hair, pale skin and plenty of freckles. I don’t tan, I burn. I live in Florida. Even if you don’t have the lighter skin type I have or live in a hot, sunny climate it may be time to go see your Dermatologist.

The Sun is your skin’s worst enemy. UV rays can cause lasting damage to your skin and accounts for about 80% of all external aging. Skin tans under UV light to protect itself against sun damage. Not all tanning is created equal, it can end up causing dark spots on the face, or contribute to melasma, a grayish/brown discoloration of the skin. Sun damage also results in lines and wrinkles, and in some cases, skin sagging, sooner than you’d like.

More seriously though is skin cancer, the most common cancer in the U.S. and yes, skin cancer can kill you. The most common cause of skin cancer is UV light – from the sun or from the tanning bed. Fortunately, if caught early, skin cancer is usually easily treatable.

Several warning signs should prompt a dermatologist visit. They include skin growths that change in size, shape, color, thickness or texture. A key warning sign of melanoma is an irregular growth that's wider than a pencil eraser. Have a dermatologist check spots on your skin that continuously scab, crust, itch, hurt or bleed. Routine checkups are also important. A dermatologist should examine your skin at least once a year for signs of skin cancer.

While it’s true that people with pale skin are more at risk for skin cancer, UV exposure can raise skin cancer risk even if you tan and don’t burn. Best would be to avoid the causes of skin cancer, if possible. Avoid being in the sunlight without wearing sunscreen or a covering of light clothing, also a hat and UV-blocking sunglasses and never use a tanning bed, not if you love the skin you are in.