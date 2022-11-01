Opinion: Halloween is Over, Now Begins the War on Christmas…Not!

War on Christmas (shutterstock)

Here is an interesting fact: from November 20th – January 24th there are 14 different religious holidays. Christmas of course, is among them. Did you know that early Christians did not celebrate Christmas? In like stead, the Protestant English Reformists felt life should be lived solely according to the Bible. In their opinion, the Bible didn’t reference celebrating Christ’s birth at all, let alone recommend drinking and merrymaking; they lobbied to ban Christmas and in 1642 King Charles I and Parliament banned celebrating Christmas entirely.

It wasn’t until 1856 that the last vestiges of the Puritan’s dislike of Christmas was ended, when Massachusetts, the last state to do so, made it a legal holiday. That was a war on Christmas.

Today, a radical belief that inclusivity—that honors other holidays and shows respect for other’s beliefs, and accounts for those who don’t celebrate Christmas—is overshadowing traditional American values. Even though 92% of all Americans, regardless of religious background, celebrate Christmas in some form, it serves a particular white Christian nationalist purpose that people believe the ‘War on Christmas’ is ongoing.

Saying ‘Happy Holidays’ to someone instead of ‘Merry Christmas’ is not a volley in some imagined ‘War on Christmas’. No one uses that phrase out of an abundance of political correctness, but rather merely out of respect for a belief that may be different from their own. Remember, not even all Christians celebrate Christmas, and now that only 29% of Americans say they attend services regularly, not even a majority of Americans are practicing Christians.

What is important is that the holiday season isn’t really about who says what. It’s not about how someone greets you in a shopping mall, whether that’s with Merry Christmas or Happy Holidays. Rather we should all strive to appreciate the common threads found in all 14 winter celebrations: faith, family, friends, food, tradition, and yes—gifts.