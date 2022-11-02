Your Gun Purchase May Be Tracked by Major Credit Card Companies.

Gun Shoppers (via the Observer)

According to FOX Business two of the largest public pension funds in the U.S., which are located in California and New York, have put pressure on the country’s largest credit card companies to adopt separate sales codes for gun sales.

Visa announced plans to adopt the International Organization for Standardization’s special merchant code for gun sales. Merchant category codes are not exclusive to gun store sales, codes now exist for nearly every type of purchase, including those at supermarkets, clothing stores, coffee shops and other retailers.

The new codes will be used to track the type of store where a card is used, not specific items that are purchased. The code will not detail if a firearm, ammo, holster, gun safe, etc. was bought, only that something was purchased at a gun store.

American Express explained that the codes help in ensuring that the right controls are in place to meet regulatory and fiduciary responsibilities, as well as prevent illegal activity. An NRA spokesperson said that the decision to create a firearm specific code is a capitulation to anti-gun politicians and activists bent on eroding the rights of law-abiding Americans one transaction at a time.

It has often been said that if the gun industry does not do more to curb illegal sales, that someone else would step in to do so, and it seems this is what is now happening, on the retail level. For a brief period of time, even Walmart had removed guns and ammo from all its stores. Some people believe that the lack of gun sale accountability leads to the more than 110 daily gun deaths in the U.S.

Will this new sale code help keep track of where guns go after they are legally purchased, or where an illegal gun used un a crime came from? That is what advocates are hoping.